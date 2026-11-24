SP offers Congress 26 seats against its demand for 131 in Uttar Pradesh.
Congress is reportedly unwilling to accept fewer than 100 Assembly seats.
Congress may contest all 403 UP constituencies independently if talks fail.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) has offered the Congress 26 seats in Uttar Pradesh, a day after the latter sought 131 seats as part of ongoing alliance negotiations, The Indian Express reported. The two parties are scheduled to meet again today for a second round of discussions on seat-sharing arrangements.
The SP is considering limiting the Congress to 26 seats, while the grand old party is unwilling to settle for fewer than 100, ABP News reported, citing sources.
According to the report, the Congress has indicated that it could walk out of the alliance and contest all 403 Assembly constituencies independently if the SP does not agree to its demand for a triple-digit number of seats.
Reacting to reports that the Samajwadi Party has offered Congress 26 Assembly seats for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections, Congress leader Imran Masood said, "I don't know when they are making this offer; perhaps you know. I am not begging anyone for anything..."
He further said, "There is a difference between 'demanding' seats and 'cooperating'—you don't have to demand anything in an alliance. Within an alliance, it’s a matter of mutual cooperation... We'll sit down inside and talk about it.
Earlier in the day, SP leader Rajeev Rai told ANI that the party had sent its proposal after receiving a list from Congress.
"Yesterday, we took the list they gave us, and we have sent our proposal. We will hold a seat-by-seat discussion. Nothing is different; what was there until yesterday remains the same today. It is about winnability. Leaders of both parties want to defeat the BJP, and we will come to power only when we win the maximum number of seats," Rai said.