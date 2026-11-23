Akhilesh Yadav has promised to reinstate the Yash Bharti Samman and increase the monthly honorarium for eligible recipients from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh if the SP wins the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Instituted in 1994 by the Mulayam Singh Yadav government, the award recognises contributions across fields such as literature, arts, cinema, sports, science and journalism.
The Yogi Adityanath government stopped the monthly pension in March 2017 after reviewing the scheme and its selection process.
Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has promised to reinstate the Yash Bharti Samman and double the monthly honorarium for its recipients from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh if his party forms the government in Uttar Pradesh after the 2027 Assembly elections. He made the announcement on Sunday, November 22, at a press conference in Lucknow held on the birth anniversary of his father and SP founder, Mulayam Singh Yadav.
The promise brings back an award associated with the previous Samajwadi Party governments as political parties prepare for the next Uttar Pradesh elections.
What Is The Yash Bharti Samman?
The Yash Bharti Samman is a state-level award instituted by the Uttar Pradesh government in 1994 under then chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. It recognises individuals who have made notable contributions in their respective fields and brought recognition to the state. The award covers a broad range of disciplines, including literature, fine arts, classical and folk music, cinema, sports, education, science, journalism, social work and handicrafts. Among its early recipients were poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, lyricist Kaifi Azmi and poet Gopal Das Neeraj.
The award carries a cash prize, a shawl and a citation. Its cash component was increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 11 lakh in 2012. In October 2015, the Akhilesh Yadav government introduced a monthly pension of Rs 50,000 for recipients of the Yash Bharti and Padma awards from Uttar Pradesh who sought the benefit. The monthly payment was separate from the one-time award amount.
Why Was The Award Discontinued?
The award was introduced during Mulayam Singh Yadav's tenure but was discontinued during periods when the Samajwadi Party was out of power. It was revived after the party returned to power in 2012 under Akhilesh Yadav. The scheme also faced questions over the selection process, with an investigation into how recipients were chosen during the previous SP government.
After the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the Yogi Adityanath government ordered a review of the awards and stopped the monthly pension from March that year. The review focused on the eligibility and selection criteria, with the government raising questions about whether all recipients had been chosen appropriately. The Indian Express reported that 172 Yash Bharti recipients who had sought the pension were receiving it until February 2017.
Akhilesh's latest announcement would restore the award if the SP returns to power in 2027 and raise the monthly honorarium to Rs 1 lakh. The proposal is part of a series of announcements he made at Sunday's press conference, which also included promises concerning medical students' salaries, educational institutions and hostel facilities for women. The Yash Bharti pledge, however, is conditional on the party forming the next state government.