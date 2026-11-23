Kerala's new Sabarimala health advisory asks pilgrims with heart disease to obtain medical clearance before the uphill trek.
Sixteen pilgrims suffered heart attacks during the first five days of the 2026 Sabarimala pilgrimage, with 11 saved through timely treatment.
Kerala has deployed 22 emergency medical centres, cardiology facilities and eight ambulances along the Sabarimala pilgrimage routes.
Pilgrims with a history of heart disease have been advised to obtain medical clearance before undertaking the strenuous trek to Kerala's Sabarimala temple, as the state Health Department issued fresh cardiac safety guidelines during the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. The advisory, issued on November 22, asks devotees to assess their physical capacity and seek immediate medical assistance if they experience symptoms of a possible cardiac emergency.
The guidelines come amid extensive medical arrangements along the pilgrimage routes, including emergency medical centres, cardiology facilities, ambulances and hospitals. The need for these precautions is underscored by the number of cardiac emergencies reported during the opening days of the season.
What Do Kerala's New Cardiac Safety Guidelines Say?
Under the November 22 advisory, pilgrims who have recently suffered a heart attack, undergone heart surgery or angioplasty (a procedure to widen narrowed or blocked arteries), or experienced heart failure have been advised not to undertake the trek without consulting a specialist.
Pilgrims have also been advised to keep lifestyle-related diseases under control, continue taking prescribed medicines and carry sufficient medication along with their prescriptions.
The department has specifically warned against pushing through crowds or running during the climb. In its statement, it said: "Devotees have been advised to undertake the trek only according to their physical capacity and avoid excessive speed and strenuous exertion. They should take frequent breaks, drink sufficient water and not climb the hill on an empty stomach."
People with heart failure who have been advised to restrict their water intake should follow their doctor's instructions rather than increase fluid consumption indiscriminately.
In a separate appeal reported by United News of India, Health and Devaswom Minister K. Muraleedharan urged pilgrims with diabetes, high blood pressure and heart ailments to consult their doctors before the journey and continue their prescribed medicines during the period of observance.
Why Does The Sabarimala Trek Pose A Cardiac Risk?
The pilgrimage involves a demanding uphill walk from Pamba to Sannidhanam. Sustained physical exertion increases the heart's need for oxygen-rich blood. In people with coronary artery disease, narrowed arteries can restrict blood supply to the heart muscle when this demand rises, potentially causing angina (chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart) and, in some cases, a heart attack.
The risk is not the same for every pilgrim. Age, existing heart disease, fitness levels and other medical conditions can affect how well a person tolerates sustained exertion. People with diabetes and high blood pressure should also discuss their fitness for the climb with a doctor, as both conditions are associated with increased cardiovascular risk.
The department's warning against climbing on an empty stomach is particularly relevant to devotees observing vratham, a period of religious observance and austerity before the pilgrimage. Pilgrims should not alter prescribed medication or medical restrictions to accommodate the journey without consulting their doctors.
Who Is Most Vulnerable During The Pilgrimage?
People with a previous heart attack, coronary artery disease, heart failure or a history of heart surgery or angioplasty need particular medical attention before attempting the trek. Those with diabetes, hypertension or other chronic conditions should also seek medical advice, especially if their conditions are not adequately controlled.
The UK's National Health Service (NHS) notes that physical exertion can trigger angina in people with coronary heart disease.
Pilgrims should watch for chest pain, pressure, heaviness or tightness; breathlessness; excessive sweating; dizziness or fainting; an abnormal heartbeat; sudden extreme fatigue; and pain spreading to the arms, jaw or back. While ordinary tiredness can follow a strenuous climb, these symptoms should not be dismissed as routine exhaustion.
The Kerala advisory asks anyone experiencing chest pain or breathlessness to stop immediately and seek medical help. Pilgrims should rest in a safe place and contact the nearest emergency medical centre rather than attempt to complete the climb.
What Medical Facilities Are Available At Sabarimala?
The Health Department has deployed medical teams and emergency services along the pilgrimage routes. A November 21 release on the official Sabarimala website lists seven healthcare facilities: government hospitals at Pamba, Sannidhanam and Nilakkal; cardiology centres at Neelimala and Appachimedu; and dispensaries at Charalmedu and Karimala.
The release on the official Sabarimala website confirms 22 emergency medical aid centres, with 17 between Pamba and Sannidhanam and five along the Erumeli-Karimala-Pamba forest route. For emergencies between Pamba and Sannidhanam, pilgrims can call the control room at 04735-203232 to alert the nearest centre. Trained personnel can be dispatched, with ambulance or stretcher services arranged to transport patients to a hospital.
The department has deployed eight ambulances, including specially equipped Gurkha jeep ambulances for difficult terrain. Emergency medical aid centres have facilities for oxygen support, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillators (AEDs), devices that can help restore a normal heart rhythm during certain cardiac emergencies.
The Kerala Information and Public Relations Department separately said 22 emergency medical centres would operate round the clock, with facilities to check oxygen levels, blood pressure and blood sugar. Regular ambulances, ambulances operating under the 108 emergency service, off-road ambulances and advanced life-support ambulances, along with mobile medical units, have also been deployed.
The wider hospital network includes a special ward for Sabarimala pilgrims, with 30 oxygen beds, at Konni Medical College. Onmanorama reported that pilgrims requiring further specialised treatment after initial care at route-side facilities could be shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital.
The scale of the medical response reflects the emergencies recorded early in the season. According to figures released by Minister Muraleedharan and reported by UNI, 13,029 pilgrims received treatment at healthcare centres during the first five days. Of the 16 pilgrims who suffered heart attacks, 11 were saved through timely medical intervention.
The Sabarimala temple opened on November 16, with the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season commencing the following day. Mandala Pooja is scheduled for December 27. The temple will reopen on December 30 for the Makaravilakku season, with the festival scheduled for January 14, 2027.
For pilgrims with existing health conditions, the department's central instruction is to obtain medical advice, follow prescribed treatment and avoid exertion beyond their physical capacity.