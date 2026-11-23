Samajwadi Party announced a four-member committee on Sunday for seat-sharing talks with Congress and other INDIA bloc partners
Ram Gopal Yadav will head the panel as the party prepares for the first formal round of negotiations in New Delhi on Monday
The committee also includes Shyam Lal Pal, Rajeev Rai and Iqra Choudhary, reflecting organisational, caste, gender and regional balance
The Samajwadi Party has named a four-member committee to lead seat-sharing talks with Congress and other INDIA bloc partners ahead of next year’s Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. A second round of meetings is expected to be held tomorrow.
Ram Gopal Yadav, the party’s national principal general secretary and a Rajya Sabha MP, will head the committee. The two-day talks begin on Monday in New Delhi and senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari’s residence is likely to host the meetings. Yadav told reporters that the alliance can be expected to be finalised with 2-3 days.
Leaders from both parties share their optimise about the alliance. Uttar Pradesh Congress President Aradhana Misra 'Mona' said, "We have reached a consensus, and both sides have mutual trust. We will meet again tomorrow, and then proceed further.
SP leader Yadav said, "The meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere. We listened to each other’s points of view, and we will soon finalise this alliance and inform you about it. We will complete the process within the next two to three days."
Ahead of the meeting Tiwari told the press, "Why couldn't the alliance—combining our strengths—form the government? We should show the BJP that if they could form a government starting from just two seats, then we, too, can form a government."
Committee Member Composition
The panel has four members. Besides Ram Gopal Yadav, the Samajwadi Party has picked Shyam Lal Pal, Rajeev Rai and Iqra Choudhary. Pal is the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit president, Rai is the MP from Ghosi and Choudhary is the MP from Kairana.
The choices point to a wider political spread. Akhilesh Yadav balanced political experience, organisational authority, caste representation, gender and regional factors while choosing the party’s representatives for the alliance talks.
Akhilesh’s Political Calculus
Ram Gopal Yadav anchors the panel. Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle is a veteran politician and remains influential in the party’s organisational and political decision-making. His selection suggests the SP wants an experienced hand at the table as the two sides weigh rival claims over seats and their relative electoral strength.
Pal’s presence adds the organisation’s view. His role is expected to bring a ground-level assessment of the party’s strength and electoral presence across constituencies.
Rai and Choudhary widen the panel’s social and regional reach. Rai is a prominent Bhumihar face of the SP from eastern Uttar Pradesh and his inclusion gives the committee representation from an upper-caste community that carries political weight in Purvanchal.
Choudhary brings a different mix. The 32-year-old MP adds women, minority and west Uttar Pradesh representation to the talks.
Her profile also stands out politically. She has studied in Delhi as well as abroad and is expected to bring a younger perspective to the negotiations, while also having publicly taken on Congress MP and working president Imran Masood over some of his remarks.
Congress Bargaining Position
Congress is preparing its own line.
Party leaders have suggested Priyanka Gandhi Vadra might lead the talks. On the Samajwadi Party side, Akhilesh Yadav recently said Congress had sought 181 seats.
The timeline is tight. “Yes, that’s what we feel because there isn’t much time left for polls. So we need to close it by mid-December, say by December 20,” Rajendra Pal Gautam, the Congress party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge, told PTI.
The talks matter because the two parties had mounted a joint challenge to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Turning that arrangement into an Assembly seat-sharing formula may be harder because of the larger number of constituencies and competing local aspirations.
The first round may show the basic shape of the deal. It could offer an early sign of how both sides plan to divide seats and whether they can reach a broad framework for distribution.