Akhilesh Yadav said the Samajwadi Party will back the ally with the best chance of defeating the BJP in each seat
He said the SP-Congress alliance under the INDIA bloc will continue ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly election
Formal seat-sharing talks between the two parties are set to begin in New Delhi on November 23
Akhilesh Yadav has made “winnability” the yardstick for seat sharing with Congress before the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly election talks. He said the Samajwadi Party will back whichever candidates have the best chance of defeating the BJP.
Speaking at the SP headquarters in Lucknow on Saturday, Yadav said the party's pact with Congress under the INDIA bloc would stay in place. Seat allocation would hinge on which ally had a realistic winning chance in a constituency.
“When we examine the details minutely, there are still a lot of seats which the Congress can win; we will give them those seats. I want to repeat once again: winnability is the only formula which can defeat the BJP in 2027,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.
Formal seat-sharing talks are reportedy set to open in New Delhi on November 23 though the SP has not yet named its full negotiating team.
SP MP Rajeev Rai from Mau had earlier pointed to the November 23 start date. When contesting together in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, the SP finished with 37 seats and the Congress with six, while the BJP fell to 33. While in the 2022 assembly contest, fighting separately, the SP won 111 and Congress two.
The site will take in suggestions, feedback and complaints from the public, and the party plans to review the data every two days before putting it before the leadership. He also said the SP would issue its manifesto in three tiers to connect with different sections of society.
Yadav also mocked the BJP slogan. Referring to the BJP’s new “Radhey Radhey, Kamal Khila De” slogan, he said it showed that “unka kamal murjha gaya hai” (their lotus has withered).
“We often say ‘Radhey Radhey’ when bidding someone farewell. Now the people of Uttar Pradesh have made up their minds to wipe out the BJP from the state,” Yadav said.
Rolls And Complaints
The SP chief also said the SP would send the Election Commission of India a letter backed by signatures from its MLAs, MLCs and MPs, targeting officials he accused of acting like BJP agents for the past 10 years and remaining in place despite complaints.
He also alleged that much of the police force had been behaving like BJP workers. On the voter-rolls dispute, he pushed back on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s assertion that 1.27 crore Hindu voters had been removed, and instead said PDA (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) communities were the ones under attack.
Yadav repeated that the SP would scrap the Agniveer scheme if it formed the government. He also called on booth-level workers to strengthen the organisation and said the BJP would be defeated once election dates were announced.
Congress Gives Counterview
Congress struck a different note to Yadav, pointing to its performance in Rajasthan to support that argument. The party registered a major victory over the ruling BJP in the Rajasthan panchayati raj elections, with results declared on November 20.
“Beyond winnability, it is important to connect people (voters) with issues to convince them to support the party and candidate who ultimately win. The recent Rajasthan panchayat election is a big example for assessing winnability and issues. We will ensure that in the alliance we give good candidates,” Rajendra Pal Gautam, in-charge of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, said.