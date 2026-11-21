Asaduddin Owaisi met Chandra Shekhar Azad in Saharanpur, sharing lunch and reaffirming their Samajik Parivartan Morcha partnership.
The two leaders targeted the BJP government over alleged discrimination against minorities and Dalits, police encounters and mosque-related notices.
Their meeting comes ahead of the November 26 Lucknow rally, expected to showcase the alliance's political unity and future strategy.
AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi met Nagina MP and Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Azad at his residence in Saharanpur on Saturday, as the two leaders intensified their joint political outreach ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
The two leaders had lunch together after Owaisi's visit. Azad confirmed the meeting in a post on X, describing Owaisi as a fellow leader of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha and saying he had welcomed him at his residence.
The meeting comes ahead of the Morcha's proposed mega rally in Lucknow on November 26, where the alliance is expected to demonstrate its political unity and outline its strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections.
Owaisi, Azad Target BJP Government
Earlier in the day, Owaisi and Azad addressed a joint press conference at the Circuit House, where they targeted the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over alleged discrimination against minorities and Dalits, police encounters and action against mosques and madrasas.
Addressing supporters outside Azad's residence, Owaisi called upon people to support the Samajik Parivartan Morcha and said the alliance aimed to defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh before turning its attention to national politics.
“After winning Lucknow, Insha Allah, your two brothers and sons will turn towards Delhi and remove Modi from power,” he said.
Owaisi also claimed that minorities accounted for 35-36% of those killed in police encounters in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the proportion was as high as 90% in cases he described as “half encounters”.
He said that if Azad became chief minister, a commission of inquiry would be constituted under the 1952 and 1971 Acts to investigate alleged injustices against people across communities.
Owaisi said the fight to protect the Constitution involved the state's 19-20 crore people and was not limited to any particular individual or community.
Welcoming the bail granted to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, Owaisi wished him good health and said he would continue his political struggle.
Azad Raises Issue Of Notices To Mosques
Azad, meanwhile, said Uttar Pradesh must function according to the Constitution and the rule of law, irrespective of the party in power. He said injustice would be opposed and the leaders would approach the courts whenever necessary.
He alleged that notices had been issued to 18 mosques across Saharanpur district, including Deoband and Behat, and accused the administration of creating an atmosphere of fear. He also expressed apprehension that the notices could be used to facilitate illegal extortion by police personnel.
Leaders Oppose Mosque Demolition
The two leaders also visited the district collectorate and submitted a memorandum to ADM Lavi Tripathi, opposing the demolition of a mosque on the premises and demanding a high-level inquiry.
Questioning the legal basis of the demolition carried out on September 5, 2026, they argued that the disputed land, recorded under Khasra No. 539 and Khewat Non-ZA, belonged to tenure-holders and was not government property.
They also challenged the administration's invocation of the Uttar Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1972, claiming that the matter was pending before the courts.
The memorandum further raised concerns over notices issued to other mosques and madrasas in the district.