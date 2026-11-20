VIDEO | Mumbai: On Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks, BJP MLA Ram Kadam says, "Standing on the soil of America, Rahul Gandhi is putting the sacred land of India, the democracy of 140 crore countrymen, the Constitution in the cage of the accused. What is the reason for making our democracy stand in the cage? Will you take revenge for your defeat, your disappointment with the prestige of the country? Will you defame the reputation of the country? 133 years ago, this is the land of America from where Swami Vivekananda, while giving a historic address, proudly raised the head of the country and you will criticise from the same land? Your defeat, your uneasiness due to not getting power, your ambition for power, Rahul Gandhi can no longer put India's reputation at stake on these things. They are saying India is a side player? " (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTeOLF)