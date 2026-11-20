Six people died and more than 30 were injured in two separate crashes across Gujarat's Amreli and Bharuch districts.
Emergency teams and local police responded to both scenes to treat the injured and manage traffic.
Authorities launched investigations to determine the causes of the accidents in Amreli and Bharuch.
Six persons, including a six-month-old baby, were killed and more than 30 injured in separate accidents in Gujarat’s Bharuch and Amreli districts on Friday, officials said.
In the first accident, a Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) bus collided with a motorcycle on the Amreli-Savarkundla Road in Amreli district around 9 am, Deputy Superintendent of Police Chirag Desai told PTI.
“Of the four persons travelling on the motorcycle, three died on the spot, while the fourth sustained critical injuries. The bus driver also died after the vehicle veered off into a ditch,” he said.
The deceased have been identified as Gogan Solanki (37), his 6-month-old daughter Dhruti, son Nitin (4) and bus driver Mehul Vala, the police official said.
In Bharuch district, two persons were killed and over 30 injured after a private bus carrying guests to a wedding function in Surat rammed into a stationary tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway around 5.30 am, Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana told PTI.
The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.
Asma Malek, an 108 emergency service staffer, said 8-9 ambulances were rushed to the spot to transport the injured passengers to Bharuch Civil Hospital.