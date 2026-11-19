The civic body plans to fell 184 trees and transplant another 164 from Nana Nani Park.
Residents have proposed an alternative route, arguing it would protect the park and nearby mangroves.
Actors Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza and Pooja Ruparel have criticised the tree-felling plan.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began cutting trees at Nana Nani Park in Mumbai's Versova on Wednesday morning to make way for an interchange linked to the Versova-Bhayandar Coastal Road project. The move has triggered fresh protests from residents who have opposed the proposed alignment for months.
Notices pasted on trees inside the park had earlier informed residents about the proposed felling. Under the current plan, 184 trees inside the park will be cut, while another 164 will be transplanted to Seven Bungalows in Versova.
Residents have criticised the decision, arguing that the loss of mature trees will damage a green space that has served as a community hub for nearly 25 years. They have also questioned the move at a time when Mumbai is grappling with deteriorating air quality.
Built through a community-led initiative on a former dumping ground, Nana Nani Park opened in 2001. Over the years, it has become a popular public space for senior citizens, walkers, children and families in the Andheri-Versova belt, where open spaces are limited.
Several residents say they had planted the trees themselves and watched them grow over the years. Videos from the park circulated widely on social media on Thursday, showing workers cutting trees and residents expressing their anger. One local resident said the caretakers had nurtured the trees for 25 years, adding that they had grown tall and provided shade to visitors.
Why Is The BMC Cutting Trees At Nana Nani Park?
The proposed tree felling is linked to the Mumbai Coastal Road North project, a roughly 20-km stretch connecting Versova and Dahisar, estimated to cost around Rs 20,000 crore.
The first phase of Mumbai's Coastal Road, connecting Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, is already operational. The Versova stretch falls under Package A, which extends towards Bangur Nagar.
The proposed interchange involves an elevated road supported by pillars inside Nana Nani Park. Residents fear that the construction will take away a substantial portion of the park's tree cover, affect its vegetation and change the character of the public space.
They argue that the loss will go beyond the number of trees being felled, as the park is used daily for recreation, exercise and social interaction.
What Were The Residents' Objections?
The formal process began in February, when notices were pasted on trees under Section 8(3) of the Maharashtra Urban Area Trees Protection and Preservation Act, 1975. Residents alleged that they had not been adequately informed about the proposed action.
The BMC subsequently invited suggestions and objections regarding the Versova interchange. Around 3,200 objections were submitted by residents and others opposing the proposed alignment.
In May, the BMC's Tree Authority approved the felling of 184 trees and the transplantation of another 164. However, residents continued to oppose the decision. Opposition leader Kishori Pednekar had earlier questioned whether the civic body had followed the required legal procedures and secured the necessary approvals before beginning the work.
What Alternative Route Have Residents Proposed?
Residents have also suggested an alternative alignment that they believe could protect Nana Nani Park and the surrounding ecosystem.
Around two months ago, they launched a campaign seeking changes to the proposed route. Their suggestion was to extend the sea-link road by another 2 km towards the north and provide an exit near Versova beach from Shivpujan Sitapati Niwas Road.
According to residents, this would help preserve the park's tree cover and protect adjoining mangroves. They have also warned that constructing an elevated road over the park could restrict sunlight, affect vegetation and eventually make the space less usable.
Dhaval Shah of the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens' Association said the park had become a second home for many residents who visited it to relax and spend time outdoors.
"The park is a second home for a large number of local residents who come here to unwind and enjoy themselves. Many are emotionally attached to it. More funds should be allocated to bring in modern tree-transplantation technologies from abroad so that more trees can be saved instead of being cut," he said.
Why Have Actors Joined The Protest?
The tree-felling has also drawn criticism from actors and public figures, bringing wider attention to the residents' campaign.
Actor Richa Chadha questioned the BMC's decision on X, asking why trees planted and nurtured by citizens were being removed when Mumbai's air quality was already making it difficult to breathe. In a subsequent post, she alleged that the cutting continued late into the night, a day after an environmental event.
Actor Pooja Ruparel, known for playing Chutki in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, shared a video of workers cutting a large banyan tree. She broke down while speaking about the tree and alleged that civic staff had described it as 35 years old. However, a woman at the site reportedly told her that the tree had already been there when she first visited the area around 50 years ago. Ruparel described it as a heritage tree and called the action illegal.
Actor Dia Mirza also criticised the felling. In a post, she said the development had left people heartbroken and urged citizens not to become indifferent as the cutting continued. She had also participated in a protest in Versova earlier this year.
What Is The Larger Environmental Concern?
The dispute over Nana Nani Park is part of a wider debate over the environmental impact of the Mumbai Coastal Road North project.
The project is expected to affect more than 45,000 mangroves spread across 103 hectares of marshy land, with around 9,000 mangroves facing permanent loss.
Environmental activists have questioned the approvals for the proposed mangrove felling. They argue that only Stage 1 forest clearance has been granted and that Stage 2 clearance is still pending.
The BMC, meanwhile, has identified land in Chandrapur and Dahanu for compensatory plantations. Officials have also promised to plant more than 20,000 trees in Panvel with funding from the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra.
Civic officials have maintained that the trees at Nana Nani Park fall directly in the path of the proposed alignment. They have also argued that the land was originally reserved for a road and that the park was developed with the possibility of its eventual use for infrastructure in mind. The BMC has cited the Tree Authority's approval and the number of trees that will be retained.
However, residents remain unconvinced. They argue that planting trees in other districts cannot compensate for the loss of mature trees in their neighbourhood, particularly when the park is used by hundreds of people.
Protests and weekend gatherings have continued at the site, with schoolchildren also joining some of the demonstrations. For residents who have spent years nurturing the park, the dispute is not merely about an infrastructure project but about losing a green space they helped create and preserve.