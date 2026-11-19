Actor Pooja Ruparel, known for playing Chutki in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, shared a video of workers cutting a large banyan tree. She broke down while speaking about the tree and alleged that civic staff had described it as 35 years old. However, a woman at the site reportedly told her that the tree had already been there when she first visited the area around 50 years ago. Ruparel described it as a heritage tree and called the action illegal.