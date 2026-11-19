Hundreds of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers protested outside Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, demanding an FIR against Shaina NC.
The protest followed an incident at an Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena demonstration, where Shaina tore a paper carrying a photograph of Bal Thackeray.
Shaina said the torn portion showed Mani Shankar Aiyar and apologised if she had hurt Shiv Sainiks’ sentiments.
Hundreds of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers protested outside Sena Bhavan in Mumbai on Thursday, demanding an FIR against Shaina NC over an incident in which she allegedly tore a paper carrying a photograph of the late Bal Thackeray during a political demonstration.
The protest, which drew many women, took place outside the Uddhav Thackeray-led party’s headquarters in Dadar. Workers raised slogans against Shaina. Police deployed additional personnel to maintain order.
The Incident
The controversy began on Wednesday at a demonstration organised by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s remarks on Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar in her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.
During the protest, Shaina allegedly tore a paper carrying a photograph of Bal Thackeray. The image showed the Shiv Sena founder striking an effigy of Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar. When someone pointed out the photograph, Shaina appeared startled and put the partly torn paper back on the table.
The incident drew criticism from the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Congress. The UBT faction also raised the issue at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, where its corporators demanded action against Shaina and called for her expulsion from the party.
Shaina Said She Tore Photograph Of Aiyar
Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Shaina said Bal Thackeray was “family to us” and remained “our God”. She said she had torn the photograph of the Congress leader Aiyar, whom she also called an "anti-national".
“Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray was family to us and continues to be our God. There were only two Hindu Hriday Samrats. One was Veer Savarkar and the other was Balasaheb Thackeray. If knowingly or unknowingly, advertently or inadvertently, I have hurt the sentiments of any hardcore Shiv Sainik by tearing the photo of Mani Shankar Aiyar, who is an anti-national, then I apologise. There is no question of arrogance or any kind of 'ghamand' in 'Rajneeti'... Maybe the Congress Party and the UBT Sena should answer for two pages in a book called 'The Belonging', which seems to be the belonging of only one family...” she said.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde defended Shaina, saying the torn portion showed Aiyar’s face. “Balasaheb is like a deity to us,” he said.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders also criticised Shaina. MP Sanjay Raut called the protesters “fake sainiks” and said “those insulting Balasaheb should be publicly flogged”. Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said no one would tolerate an insult to Bal Thackeray and described the Shinde faction’s expressions of respect for him as “fake”.