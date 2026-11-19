“Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray was family to us and continues to be our God. There were only two Hindu Hriday Samrats. One was Veer Savarkar and the other was Balasaheb Thackeray. If knowingly or unknowingly, advertently or inadvertently, I have hurt the sentiments of any hardcore Shiv Sainik by tearing the photo of Mani Shankar Aiyar, who is an anti-national, then I apologise. There is no question of arrogance or any kind of 'ghamand' in 'Rajneeti'... Maybe the Congress Party and the UBT Sena should answer for two pages in a book called 'The Belonging', which seems to be the belonging of only one family...” she said.