Pew Research Centre projects India will stay majority-Hindu until 2070 despite a gradual shift in religious composition
Hindus in India are expected to rise in absolute numbers to 1.29 billion by 2070, even as their share falls to 76%
India’s Muslim population is projected to grow from 213 million in 2020 to 334 million in 2070
India is expected to remain majority-Hindu until 2070, even as it becomes home to the world's second-largest Muslim population after Pakistan, a new Pew Research Centre study reports. The same study also forecasts that Muslims will surpass Christians as the world's biggest religious group by 2035.
Pew's India numbers point to a slow shift in the country's religious mix over the next five decades. In 2070, Hindus are projected to make up 76% of India's population, down from 79% in 2020, while Muslims are projected to rise from 15% to 20%.
The global study examines likely changes across seven religious groups in 201 countries. Together, they represent 99.98% of the world's population.
Hindu Share Declines
India's Hindu population is still on track to expand. Pew projects that it will climb from 1.11 billion in 2020 to 1.29 billion in 2070, or roughly 176 million more people.
Even so, Hindus would make up a smaller slice of India's total population. That distinction between absolute growth and share decline is central to the projection.
A similar trend surfaced two years ago in a study by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. It found that Hindus' share in India had fallen by 7.8% between 1950 and 2015. Minority communities, including Muslims, Christians, Buddhists and Sikhs, saw their combined share rise.
Why Numbers Shift
Pew says the shift is tied to age structure and fertility. In 2020, Indian Muslims had a median age of 24, compared with 29 for Hindus.
The average number of children per Hindu woman is estimated to have fallen to 1.9 from 3.3 three decades ago, the study says.
For 2025 to 2030, Pew expects Muslim women in India to have an average of 2.3 children, compared with 1.8 among Hindu women. Indian Muslims are, on average, younger than Hindus and have more children, so their numbers are projected to grow faster even though fertility overall has declined.
Despite that, Hindus will still be India's biggest religious community in 2070 and will account for more than three-fourths of the country's population.
Global Hindu Trends
India remains the hub of the world's Hindu population. In 2020, the country had an estimated 1.11 billion Hindus, or 94.5% of all Hindus worldwide.
By 2070, India's Hindu population is projected to reach 1.29 billion, though its share of the global Hindu population is expected to slip slightly to 93.6%.
Across the world, the Hindu population is projected to grow by 199 million over the same period. Its share of the world population is expected to edge down from 15% in 2020 to 14% in 2070.
Pew also expects Hindu populations to grow outside India, including in Pakistan and the US. Pakistan's Hindu population is projected to almost double from 5 million to 10.3 million, driven by natural population increase, with births outpacing deaths. The US is projected to have the world's fifth-largest Hindu population at 7.4 million by 2070, with immigration identified as the main driver.
Muslim Population Outlook
Pew projects India's Muslim population will rise from 213 million in 2020 to 334 million in 2070. That would shift India from third to second place among countries with the largest Muslim populations and give it 9.2% of the global Muslim population.
At present, Indonesia has the largest Muslim population, followed by Pakistan and India. By 2070, Pakistan is expected to move ahead of Indonesia with 461 million Muslims, while Nigeria is projected to be third and India fourth.
Stephanie Kramer of the Pew Research Centre told the BBC, “Muslims are younger and have higher fertility rates,” and added, “Hindu fertility is already below the replacement level. Muslim fertility is projected to remain above it for another two decades.” A replacement level is the rate at which new births are sufficient to keep a population stable from one generation to the next.