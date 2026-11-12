India's Population Is Ticking Towards 1.5 Billion. The AIIMS Billboard Has The Internet Asking Questions

A digital billboard near AIIMS in South Delhi has drawn social media attention for showing India’s population above 1.48 billion
The display is labelled “Population Of India” and gives the impression of a real-time count as the figure rises each second
The board is based on demographic projections and United Nations population estimates, not live births, deaths or an official census
A digital billboard near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in South Delhi has caught social media attention after showing India’s population moving past 1.48 billion, well above China’s. China, meanwhile, has seen its population fall by 3.39 million to 1.404 billion, alongside a continued drop in household sizes.
Clips of the sign show the count climbing each second, leading observers to liken it to follower tallies that update on YouTube. But the screen is not a live census feed; it is driven by demographic projections.
What The Board Shows
The digital display, labelled “Population Of India”, uses a fast-moving counter that gives the impression it is tracking the country's population in real time. In a recent viral video, the figure stands near 1,48,16,00,000, bringing India closer to the 1.5-billion mark.
Even so, the counter does not register births and deaths as they occur. It operates as a demographic projection clock, relying on statistical models and United Nations population estimates instead of live nationwide data or an official census count.
The near-continuous climb has amused some social media users and unsettled others with some people wondering how India’s population could grow so quickly despite most couples having only 2 children.
“I don't understand how can population increase like this when most of the couples in this era only have 2 children,” a commenter said.
The board has gone viral before. drawing broad attention in September 2026. Then, it appeared to be showing India’s population crossing the 1.47-billion threshold.
One user said the board is run by the National Population Stabilisation Fund. The user said it is intended to draw attention to demographic trends and the growing health burden on hospitals such as AIIMS.
India’s Population Growth
India became the world’s most populous nation in 2023, overtaking China, according to United Nations estimates.
Population growth is still ongoing, even as fertility rates have declined in several parts of the country.
Projections indicate India could pass 1.5 billion by 2028. The exact path will depend on fertility, mortality and other demographic variables.