Sara Netanyahu confronted Naftali Bennett from the visitors' gallery after he interrupted Benjamin Netanyahu's parliamentary address with questions about his alleged Qatari advisers.
The exchange prompted interventions from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and other lawmakers, forcing Netanyahu to pause his speech.
The confrontation unfolded as Israel's newly elected Knesset began its first session, with opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot seeking to form a government and introduce legislation targeting Netanyahu's policies.
A heated exchange between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara Netanyahu, and former prime minister Naftali Bennett disrupted a parliamentary address in the Knesset on Tuesday, November 10. The confrontation, captured in a video that has since circulated online, began after Bennett interrupted Netanyahu's speech to question him about alleged links between his aides and Qatar, as well as the government's handling of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack. Sara Netanyahu, who was seated in the visitors' gallery, joined the argument, shouting at Bennett as the prime minister paused his address amid the commotion.
The exchange took place as Israel's newly elected 26th Knesset convened for its first session following the October 27 elections. Netanyahu remains caretaker prime minister while opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot attempts to form the next government. The parliamentary session was marked by sharp political divisions, with opposition parties introducing proposals to investigate the October 7 attack and reverse several policies of Netanyahu's outgoing government.
Sara Netanyahu, Naftali Bennett Trade Barbs During Knesset Address
The confrontation began when Bennett, leader of the B'Yachad party and a former prime minister, interrupted Netanyahu to demand answers about his alleged Qatari connections and the lack of a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 attack. Bennett was reported to have shouted: “What about a State Commission of Inquiry? Why don't you declare Qatar an enemy state? What about your Qatari advisers?” The questions referred to allegations that two of Netanyahu's advisers had promoted Qatari interests while working in the Prime Minister's Office.
Sara Netanyahu responded from her seat, directing angry remarks at Bennett over his political associations with Arab parties. Video footage showed the two exchanging words as other lawmakers joined the commotion. Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Likud faction chairman Ofir Katz also intervened, criticising Bennett over the opposition's possible reliance on Arab parties to form a government.
Netanyahu eventually paused his speech and waited for the disruption to subside before continuing. The Times of Israel also reported that Bennett was seen arguing with Sara Netanyahu during the interruptions. The incident added to the disorderly scenes at the opening session, where lawmakers traded accusations over political alliances, the October 7 investigation and the formation of the next government.
Knesset Session Highlights Political Rift Over Netanyahu's Future
The confrontation unfolded against the backdrop of a closely contested political transition. Israel's President Isaac Herzog has tasked Eisenkot with forming the next government after his bloc secured recommendations from 67 lawmakers. However, the opposition alliance still faces the challenge of securing the 61 seats required for a parliamentary majority. Eisenkot has roughly six weeks to complete coalition negotiations.
Eisenkot's Yashar party has moved to introduce legislation establishing a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 Hamas attack, reversing Netanyahu's judicial overhaul and imposing term limits on the prime minister. The proposals seek greater scrutiny of Netanyahu's record and have been described by the party as a broader institutional overhaul.
Netanyahu, meanwhile, urged lawmakers to form a national unity government and warned against an administration dependent on Arab-majority parties. His remarks drew criticism from Eisenkot, who described the speech as divisive and shameful. The latest confrontation underlined the political tensions surrounding Netanyahu's caretaker government as rival blocs negotiate to determine who will lead Israel next.