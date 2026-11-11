Sara Netanyahu, Naftali Bennett Trade Barbs During Knesset Address

The confrontation began when Bennett, leader of the B'Yachad party and a former prime minister, interrupted Netanyahu to demand answers about his alleged Qatari connections and the lack of a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 attack. Bennett was reported to have shouted: “What about a State Commission of Inquiry? Why don't you declare Qatar an enemy state? What about your Qatari advisers?” The questions referred to allegations that two of Netanyahu's advisers had promoted Qatari interests while working in the Prime Minister's Office.