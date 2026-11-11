Gadi Eisenkot has pledged to reverse Netanyahu’s judicial changes and establish a state inquiry into the October 7 Hamas attacks.
The opposition is seeking to remove Netanyahu-backed Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, with a vote scheduled for November 17.
Eisenkot has up to six weeks to form a coalition, while Netanyahu remains in office during the transition.
Gadi Eisenkot has pledged to reverse key policies introduced by Benjamin Netanyahu's government, as lawmakers in Israel's newly sworn-in parliament introduced legislation targeting the outgoing prime minister's record on Tuesday. The opposition has moved to advance its legislative agenda even before a new government is formed, opening a fresh challenge to Netanyahu's hold over Israeli politics.
The proposed measures include establishing a state commission of inquiry into the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attacks, introducing term limits for the prime minister and reversing changes made by Netanyahu's government to curb the powers of the judiciary. According to AP, Eisenkot, a former military chief who has been tasked with forming the next government, has up to six weeks to secure a coalition. Eisenkot's four-party bloc holds 48 seats in the 120-member Knesset, while Arab-led parties hold another 19. Although their combined support gives him backing from a parliamentary majority, the groups have yet to establish a governing coalition, leaving his attempt to form a government uncertain.
The new parliament can, however, begin passing legislation before a coalition government takes office. It remains unclear how quickly the proposed bills will advance or how much of the opposition's legislative agenda will be implemented.
Eisenkot Calls For Government Representing All Israelis
Addressing lawmakers ahead of the Knesset's swearing-in ceremony, Eisenkot reiterated his commitment to forming a government that represents all sections of Israeli society rather than particular political factions.
“We will act for all citizens of Israel, those who voted for us and those who did not, out of deep commitment,” he said.
Eisenkot, who campaigned on a straightforward, no-nonsense approach to leadership, has also left open the possibility of working with Arab-led parties to form a coalition. However, he has set conditions for their participation, including accepting Israel's identity as a Jewish state and declaring Hamas a terrorist group.
Netanyahu, whose political bloc failed to secure a parliamentary majority, has continued to cast doubt on the certified election results. He has repeated unsubstantiated allegations that Arab-led parties “stole” the elections.
Speaking after Tuesday's swearing-in ceremony, Netanyahu questioned whether Arab politicians could be trusted, referring to Israel's Arab population, which accounts for around 20 per cent of the country's population. He also criticised Jewish opposition leaders who have indicated their willingness to work with Arab parties to establish a government.
“I ask you: Are you prepared to be dependent on those whose goal is the destruction of the Jewish state?” Netanyahu said.
Eisenkot described Netanyahu's speech as “divisive” and “hate-filled”, adding: “I am now even more convinced that he is unfit to remain in office for even one more minute.”
He subsequently cancelled a meeting scheduled for Wednesday with Netanyahu's Likud party following the speech. According to AP, the remarks further widened the differences between the two political camps as Eisenkot began efforts to build a coalition.
Eisenkot's Bloc Moves To Replace Knesset Speaker
Alongside its proposed legislation, Eisenkot's bloc has begun efforts to change the leadership of the Knesset, seeking the removal of the current parliamentary speaker, Amir Ohana, who is backed by Netanyahu.
A request signed by 67 lawmakers sought a vote on replacing Ohana, setting the process in motion even before a new governing coalition has been formed.
The speaker's position carries significant influence over parliamentary proceedings, particularly because the office determines which bills are brought before the Knesset for consideration. Installing a speaker aligned with the opposition could therefore help Eisenkot's bloc advance its legislative priorities while coalition negotiations continue.
The opposition has nominated Matan Kahana, a senior member of Eisenkot's Yashar party, for the position. Ohana has scheduled a debate and vote on his replacement for November 17, following the formal request from lawmakers.
Netanyahu Remains Prime Minister During Coalition Talks
The swearing-in of the new Knesset has created a transitional arrangement in which Netanyahu and his Cabinet continue to govern while newly elected lawmakers begin legislative work.
Eisenkot is expected to hold discussions with political party leaders over the coming weeks as he attempts to assemble a coalition that would make him prime minister. If he fails to form a government, President Isaac Herzog is expected to give Netanyahu another opportunity to secure the numbers needed to govern.
As caretaker prime minister, Netanyahu remains subject to court-imposed restrictions on his powers. However, he can still pursue government appointments and attempt to block new legislation. His authority over national security matters, including the military, remains intact.
Netanyahu has also renewed his appeal for Jewish-led parties to establish a unity government, arguing that Israel needs political cohesion to confront the threat of an Iranian attack.
During his remarks on Tuesday, he urged the parties to “set aside all other considerations” and called for Israel to work towards toppling the Iranian government.
AP reported that a government formed without Netanyahu could leave him politically vulnerable as he continues to face a corruption trial. He could also face scrutiny over potential security failures in the period leading up to the October 7 attacks, which were led by Hamas.