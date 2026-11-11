The proposed measures include establishing a state commission of inquiry into the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attacks, introducing term limits for the prime minister and reversing changes made by Netanyahu's government to curb the powers of the judiciary. According to AP, Eisenkot, a former military chief who has been tasked with forming the next government, has up to six weeks to secure a coalition. Eisenkot's four-party bloc holds 48 seats in the 120-member Knesset, while Arab-led parties hold another 19. Although their combined support gives him backing from a parliamentary majority, the groups have yet to establish a governing coalition, leaving his attempt to form a government uncertain.