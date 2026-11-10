From Clinton's Glances To Sarkozy's Arrogance: Sonia Gandhi's Unfiltered World Leader Stories

Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love recalls former US President Bill Clinton discreetly looking at women during a reception hosted by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000
She describes former French President Nicolas Sarkozy as arrogant during a dinner with Manmohan Singh, while recounting his earlier conversations about Carla Bruni
Gandhi also shares affectionate memories of Princess Diana, including her warm exchange with Gandhi's Italian-speaking mother during the royal couple's 1992 India visit
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's newly released memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, recounts her encounters with former US President Bill Clinton, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and Princess Diana, offering candid observations about their conduct during visits to India and private interactions.
In one account from Clinton's March 2000 India visit, Gandhi recalls meeting the US president at the Sheraton hotel in New Delhi alongside India's then foreign minister. She describes him as friendly and confident but says he appeared more interested in sharing his predictions about Kashmir than listening to the Indian delegation's perspective.
At a reception hosted by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Gandhi writes that she noticed Clinton repeatedly looking discreetly at some of the women present. Referring to the Monica Lewinsky scandal, she remarks that old habits appeared to have persisted.
Sarkozy And Carla Bruni
Gandhi also revisits Sarkozy's January 2008 visit to India, when he attended the Republic Day celebrations without his then partner, Italian singer and model Carla Bruni.
At a state banquet, the wife of then Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari questioned Sarkozy about his relationship with Bruni, including whether they planned to marry. Gandhi writes that Sarkozy appeared comfortable discussing his personal life and continued messaging Bruni on his phone while answering the questions.
They met again at a private dinner hosted by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his wife during a subsequent visit. By then, Sarkozy and Bruni were married. Gandhi describes the French president as being deeply attached to his wife, but says she found his manner of advising Singh on what India should do rather arrogant, given the Indian prime minister's seniority and experience.
An Encounter With Diana
Gandhi's recollections of Princess Diana are more affectionate. She recalls attending Charles and Diana's wedding with Rajiv Gandhi in 1981 and meeting the royal couple again during their 1992 India visit.
On the day Diana famously posed alone in front of the Taj Mahal, the couple visited the Gandhi residence for tea. Gandhi remembers Diana as appearing subdued but engaging warmly with her mother, who spoke only Italian. After Priyanka Gandhi explained the language barrier, Diana greeted her grandmother in Italian and later called out to her as the royal couple left.
Gandhi also recalls meeting Diana at a London hairdresser's, where the two exchanged a brief, discreet conversation. She writes that she felt sympathy for the princess despite the public criticism directed at her during her marriage.
Published by HarperCollins India on Tuesday, the 544-page memoir combines personal recollections with Gandhi's account of her family, political life and experiences in India. The anecdotes offer her perspective on encounters that official diplomatic and royal records document only in their public settings.