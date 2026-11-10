Sonia Gandhi Recalls Clinton's 'Glances At Striking Women', Diana’s Warmth In New Memoir

"Diana wondered why she was so quiet, and Priyanka answered immediately that it was because she had been told by me to not open her mouth, since she spoke only Italian. Diana burst out laughing and turned immediately to my mother, holding out her hand, "Piacere, comne stai?" ("Pleased to meet you, how are you?"), trying to pronounce the words in the correct Italian accent, though using the informal form of address, but with such warmth and charm that we all melted," she narrates.