79 Madrasa Students Fall Ill From Smoke Inhalation In Bangladesh Fire, 4 Critical

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Over 70 Madrasa Students Hospitalized After Fire and Smoke Inhalation in Bangladesh; 4 in Critical Condition

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Over 70 Madrasa Students Hospitalized in Bangladesh
Over 70 Madrasa Students Hospitalized After Fire and Smoke Inhalation in Bangladesh | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • A blaze caused by a short circuit on the second floor of Jamia Ashrafia Madrasa in Narayanganj caused heavy smoke to engulf the building.

  • At least 79 students suffered severe smoke inhalation while attempting to panic-evacuate the premises.

  • Victims were rushed to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, with four currently in critical condition in the ICU.

At least 79 students fell ill from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a madrasa in Bangladesh on Tuesday, with four of them in critical condition, officials said.

The fire broke out at Jamia Ashrafia Madrasa in Narayanganj, about 16 km from the capital city of Dhaka, news portal bdnews24.com reported, citing the Fire Service Department.

The students were taken to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, where 63 were admitted or placed under emergency observation, while 16 were discharged after receiving initial treatment, resident physician Dr Sultan Mahmud Shikder said.

Four students, aged between 14 and 22, are in the intensive care unit (ICU), including one who has been placed on life support with mechanical ventilation, he said.

In a statement issued by the hospital, Shikder said none of the students had suffered visible burns, but all had sustained varying degrees of respiratory injury after inhaling toxic smoke.

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A medical board has been formed to assess their condition, and doctors will need at least 72 hours to evaluate the critically ill students, he said.

The blaze originated from an electrical short circuit on the second floor of the five-storey madrasa building, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported, quoting Fire Service duty officer Shahjahan.

Smoke quickly spread through the building, triggering panic among the students staying there. As they rushed to escape, several suffered respiratory tract injuries from smoke inhalation, officials said.

The blaze has been brought under control.

Students who reached the hospital for treatment said a library on the second floor was gutted in the fire.

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