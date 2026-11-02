Garment workers demand a 30,000 taka monthly minimum wage.
Rising living costs and low salaries fuel protests.
A new wage board struggles to calm unrest.
For decades, garments have kept Bangladesh’s economy running, feeding millions of households and filling the country’s export coffers. Now the machines have fallen silent. Workers have walked out of factories and into the streets, and production has stalled across several industrial belts.
Workers in the country's garment-producing areas have been protesting over pay, working conditions and other employment-related demands. Their grievances reflect a wider struggle in an industry that earns billions of dollars through exports but continues to face questions about how much of that wealth reaches the people making the clothes.
Bangladesh has set up a new wage board to review the minimum pay for garment workers amid growing protests that have disrupted major industrial areas.
However, the move has failed to calm workers. Thousands continued demonstrations around the capital, Dhaka, on Sunday, demanding higher wages, according to Al Jazeera. Clashes broke out between protesters and police, who used tear gas and sound grenades to disperse the crowds.
The protests have put Bangladesh's garment sector under fresh pressure, raising questions about workers' livelihoods, factory conditions and the future of an industry that plays a crucial role in the country's economy.
What has brought so many workers out onto the streets, and why are their demands becoming increasingly difficult to ignore?
Why Are Workers Protesting In Bangladesh?
Workers are protesting for a monthly minimum wage of 30,000 taka($242), more than twice the current rate of 12,500 taka ($101). Workers say rising expenses on food, rent, transport and healthcare have made it increasingly difficult to manage their daily needs.
The protests started on Saturday, forcing around 30 garment factories on the outskirts of Dhaka to declare holidays.
Babul Akhter, general secretary of the Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation and a workers' representative on the wage board, said, "Bangladesh has among the lowest garment wages in the world," Reuters reported.
He further added, "If factory owners cannot pay workers properly, they should negotiate better prices with international buyers. They cannot build a business on the backs of underpaid workers."
Earlier, Bangladesh raised the minimum monthly wage for garment workers from 8,000 taka to 12,500 taka in November 2023. The new wage came into effect on December 1, 2023.
How Important Is The Textile Industry For Bangladesh’s Economy?
Bangladesh's textile and ready-made garment (RMG) industry is the backbone of its export economy. It accounts for more than 80 per cent of the country's total export earnings, employs around four million people and contributes roughly 10 per cent to its GDP, according to Reuters
The sector is particularly important for employment, especially for women, who make up a large share of its workforce. It has helped Bangladesh create jobs, attract foreign buyers and become a major supplier to international fashion brands. Millions of others also depend on related activities, including textile production, transport, packaging and shipping.
Bangladesh ranks as the world's second-largest garment exporter after China. Around 3,500 textile and clothing factories in the country supply major global brands and retailers such as Levi's, Zara, Walmart and H&M.
University of Dhaka economics professor Selim Raihan told Reuters that workers' demands were justified as they struggle with high inflation and low wages. He warned that keeping wages low could lead to further protests and unrest.
At the same time, he said a sharp increase in wages could raise factory costs, reduce exporters' profits and make Bangladesh less competitive in the global market.
"A phased wage adjustment, improved productivity and fairer pricing from international buyers are essential to balancing workers’ welfare with industrial sustainability," he said as reported by Reuters.
How Has Government Responded?
Bangladeshi government has announced setting up a wage board to review pay in its garment industry. The six-member board will include representatives from the government, workers and factory owners. It will review the current minimum wage and decide on a new pay level.
“The issue of forming the wage board has been resolved. There will be no more problems now,” Ministry of Labour and Employment adviser M Sakhawat Hossain Chowdhury told reporters.
“The workers should return to work and work smoothly,” he added.
Labour and Employment Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury warned that continued factory closures and production delays could affect export shipments.
He said delays in deliveries could also hold up payments from international buyers, causing further problems for both factory owners and workers.
The announcement did little to calm the situation, with thousands of garment workers continuing their protests in Dhaka and the nearby industrial city of Gazipur.
Tensions escalated as some protesters allegedly hurled bricks at police. Officers responded by firing tear gas and using water cannons to disperse the crowds.