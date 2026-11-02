Russia, Ukraine Hit By Cyberattacks: Fake Nuclear And Radiation Alerts Spark Panic

Hackers spread fake nuclear and radiation alerts in Russia, Ukraine.
Ukraine resumed drone strikes on Russian oil refineries.
The Oleshky ceasefire expired after five days.
Hackers have targeted emergency alert apps in both Russia and Ukraine, sending mobile users false warnings about nuclear, chemical and radiation threats.
Ukraine's air raid alert system was briefly hacked, sending false warnings of nuclear, chemical and radiation threats to mobile phones across the country. The attack also affected public loudspeakers in Kyiv, which broadcast similar alerts.
For a short time, the app warned that Kyiv and other areas faced nuclear and chemical threats, as well as possible street fighting. It also displayed a false alert claiming that Russia had deployed its hypersonic Oreshnik missile, Reuters reported.
Meanwhile, Russia's emergency ministry said its app had suffered a “massive cyberattack”, allowing hackers to spread false information to the public.
An alert shared on Telegram warned users that the “Air Alarm application has probably been subjected to hostile interference.” It added, “There is no radiation threat! Stay calm and follow our updates on our channel.”
The fake alerts appeared just minutes before a ceasefire in the Ukrainian frontline city of Oleshky was set to expire. US First Lady Melania Trump had helped secure the temporary truce between Russia and Ukraine, which came into effect on October 27 and ended on November 1.
Ukraine Defies US, Resumes Striking Russia
Meanwhile, Ukraine has stepped up strikes on Russian oil refineries despite pressure from Donald Trump ahead of the US midterm elections. The attacks resumed as a ceasefire in the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky expired on Sunday night.
Russian state media reported that Ukrainian long-range drones struck the Kstovo refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region overnight on Sunday, triggering a fire. The strike came shortly after another major attack on a refinery in the Samara region, owned by Russian state energy company Rosneft, according to the Guardian.
Zelenskyy has not commented on the latest strikes against Russian oil refineries, seemingly seeking to avoid a possible backlash from Washington.
Instead, he said Ukrainian forces had targeted a Russian defence industry facility in the Rostov region that manufactured missiles. He also claimed that a Pantsir missile system had been destroyed as part of Ukraine's ongoing “long-range sanctions” campaign.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for rising global fuel prices. Last month, Trump also lifted US sanctions on Russian diesel.