Those questions gained urgency after reports that Israeli intelligence had told the US that Iran may have moved centrifuges and related components into the mountain complex. Trump referred to the possibility in July, saying Iran “may have” moved centrifuges there, but added that the presence of nuclear material would be a separate matter. He subsequently warned that Washington could hit the site. In an October 15 interview with Newsmax, he said the US might have to “take a shot” at Pickaxe Mountain, adding that it could “knock it out fast”. He also insisted that a nuclear weapon would not be necessary.