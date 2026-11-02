Team India Pacer Caught In Online Buzz As Unverified Chats And Images Go Viral

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Unverified screenshots of private chat exchanges and an explicit photo have sparked intense online speculation, with social media users linking the content to an Indian fast bowler.

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Alleged leaked chats and images of India pacer Gurnoor Brar
Alleged leaked chats and images of India pacer | Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Indian pacer Gurnoor Brar became the subject of social media buzz after unverified chat screenshots and personal images began circulating online

  • The leaked posts remain entirely unverified with no official confirmation linking them to the cricketer

  • The 26-year-old Punjab-based pacer made his international debut for India against Afghanistan in June earlier this year

India pacer Gurnoor Brar has found himself in an online storm after alleged screenshots of chats and shirtless images began circulating on social media.

It must be clarified that these chats and images remain unverified, and we do not claim or confirm them to be associated with the cricketer. However, internet users have been quick to link his name to the circulating posts.

Gurnoor Brar, who is currently in New Zealand with Team India, has been linked by social media users to alleged chats where someone is seen asking a girl to save her picture while she repeatedly declines. Another image circulating on the internet shows a man wrapped only in a towel.

Social media users claim the individual in the photo is Brar due to a neck chain visible in the image. Netizens pointed out that the Indian pacer wears a similar chain, citing a previous photo posted on his Instagram story.

Gurnoor Brar has not issued any public statement regarding the online rumors.

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By Outlook Sports Desk

The Punjab-based cricketer made his India debut against Afghanistan in June earlier this year.

He has represented India in 9 ODIs, taking 14 wickets at an average of 41.50, with best figures of 3/27.

Gurnoor, 26, represented Punjab Kings in the IPL before being bought by Gujarat Titans in 2025. However, he is yet to play a game for Gujarat.

Disclaimer: We cannot independently verify the authenticity of the circulating images or chat logs, nor do we claim they belong to the Indian pacer. The allegations stem entirely from unverified social media speculation.

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