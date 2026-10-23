Who Is Jintimani Kalita? Assam Pacer Makes India Debut Against Zimbabwe In 1st Women's ODI

Jintimani Kalita makes her India debut against Zimbabwe in the 1st Women's ODI in Vadodara
The Assam pacer earned her maiden ODI cap after replacing Renuka Singh Thakur
Kalita conceded 18 runs in three overs without taking a wicket on debut
Jintimani Kalita marked a major milestone in her cricketing career after making her India debut in the first Women's ODI against Zimbabwe in Vadodara on Friday, October 23. The 22-year-old pacer received her maiden India cap from Harmanpreet Kaur, fulfilling a significant dream after progressing through domestic cricket, franchise cricket and India A assignments.
Her debut also presents an opportunity to establish herself in India's pace-bowling setup, especially with Renuka Singh Thakur unavailable for the three-match series.
Jintimani Kalita Receives Maiden India Cap After Renuka Singh's Absence
Kalita earned her place in India's ODI squad after being named as Renuka Singh Thakur's replacement. The experienced Indian pacer was ruled out of the series as she continues to build the bowling workload required for the 50-over format at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
The Assam cricketer had already received her maiden senior India call-up for the preceding T20I series against Zimbabwe. However, she did not feature in any of the three matches, despite India completing a 3-0 clean sweep.
Her ODI debut, therefore, represents her first opportunity to showcase her skills at the international level. Kalita was handed the cap by Harmanpreet Kaur before stepping onto the field in Vadodara.
The right-arm medium-fast bowler's selection reflects India's willingness to explore emerging pace options while managing the workload of established players.
From Assam to the WPL: Kalita's Journey to International Cricket
Hailing from Assam, Kalita has gradually built her reputation through domestic cricket and franchise opportunities. She created history in 2023 by becoming the first woman cricketer from Assam to feature in the Women's Premier League (WPL), after Mumbai Indians signed her for INR 10 lakh at the inaugural auction.
The pacer went on to represent Mumbai Indians in 13 matches across two seasons. Gujarat Giants later signed her as an injury replacement for Titas Sadhu in January 2026, although she did not get a game during that campaign.
Kalita also gained experience with India A, featuring in the white-ball series against Australia A in September 2026. She had previously toured England with the India A setup, gaining exposure against overseas opposition.
In the ongoing India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st ODI, Kalita has bowled three overs so far, conceding 18 runs without taking a wicket. While she is yet to make an impact on the wickets column, her debut marks an important personal achievement.
With two more ODIs remaining in the series, the Assam pacer will look to build on her maiden international appearance and make a strong impression as India assess their fast-bowling resources.