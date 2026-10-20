IND-W Vs ZIM-W Live Score, 3rd T20I: Smriti Mandhana & Co. Look To Complete 3-0 Series Sweep

IND-W Vs ZIM-W Live Score, 3rd T20I: India Women will look to complete a clean sweep when they take on Zimbabwe Women in the third and final T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday, October 20. Smriti Mandhana’s side has already sealed the three-match series with victories in the first two games and will aim to maintain its winning momentum. India won the opening encounter by four wickets before registering a dominant nine-wicket victory in the second T20I. Shafali Verma and Mandhana impressed with the bat in the previous match, while India’s bowling unit has also delivered crucial breakthroughs. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be eager to finish the series on a positive note after struggling to challenge the hosts consistently. Captain Josephine Nkomo will expect her batters to show greater discipline against India’s attack. The match begins at 7 PM IST, with India entering as favourites.

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20 Oct 2026, 05:54:14 pm IST IND-W Vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Live Streaming! The 3rd T20I between India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India and will be streamed live in on the JioHotstar app and website from 7 PM onwards.