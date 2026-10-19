India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

India Women lead the series 2-0 and will aim to complete a clean sweep against Zimbabwe
The third T20I will be played on October 20 in Raipur, starting at 7:00 PM IST
Check live streaming and other details related to match
India Women will face Zimbabwe Women in the third and final T20I of the series on Tuesday, October 20, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST, with the hosts looking to complete a clean sweep in their first-ever bilateral women's T20I series against Zimbabwe.
The series also marks a new chapter for India under full-time captain Smriti Mandhana, who will aim to build momentum ahead of the upcoming ODI leg. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will look to finish the tour with a strong performance against a formidable Indian side.
India entered the series as favourites and won the opening T20I by four wickets after restricting Zimbabwe to 114/5. Nandani Sharma led the bowling effort with figures of 2/11, while Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy and Shree Charani also picked up wickets. India chased down the target but will be keen to make their batting more convincing in the final match.
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma will be crucial at the top of the order, while Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma provide experience in the middle order. India will also hope their bowlers continue to apply pressure through the powerplay and middle overs.
Zimbabwe, captained by Josephine Nkomo, will look to improve after struggling to post a competitive total in the first match. Their batters, including Kelis Ndhlovu, Nyasha Gwanzura and Sharne Mayers, will need to deliver stronger contributions against India's attack. Nkomo and the team's bowling unit will also be tasked with containing India's aggressive batting lineup.
The final T20I offers Zimbabwe an opportunity to end the series on a positive note, while India will aim to maintain their winning momentum before the three-match ODI series begins in Vadodara.
All You Need To Know About India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W 3rd T20I
When and Where Will the India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 3rd T20I Take Place?
The 3rd T20I match between India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, on Tuesday, October 20.
What Time Will India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 3rd T20I Begin?
The 3rd T20I between India-W and Zimbabwe-W is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST, with the toss scheduled at 6:30 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 3rd T20I?
The 3rd T20I between India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch the India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 3rd T20I Online in India-W?
The 3rd T20I between India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W will be streamed live in India-W on the JioHotstar app and website from 7 PM onwards.
India-W And Zimbabwe-W Squads
India-W: India-W: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nandani Sharma, Anushka Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Jintimani Kalita, Sree Charani, Niki Prasad, G Kamalini (wk), Prema Rawat
Zimbabwe-W: Sharne Mayers, Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Josephine Nkomo (c), Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri, Nyasha Gwanzura, Francisca Chipare, Kelis Ndhlovu, Michelle Mavunga, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Beloved Biza, Tendai Makusha