India w vs zimbabwe w 2nd t20i live streaming preview squad when and where to watch

India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 18 October 2026 7:43 am Published at: 18 October 2026 7:38 am Updated on:

Aiming to seal the series in Raipur, India's women's team will look to iron out top-order wobbles and address Harmanpreet Kaur's batting slump when they face Zimbabwe in the second T20I on Sunday. Check all the live streaming details for the match of India-W vs Zimbabwe-W.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 18 October 2026 7:43 am Published at: 18 October 2026 7:38 am Updated on:

India's women's cricket team in action during the 1st T20I against Zimbabwe on Friday, October 16 | Photo: X/BCCIWomen