India will face Zimbabwe in the second T20I on Sunday
India lead the series 1-0, after defeating Zimbabwe in the first T20I by four wickets on Friday
The match will start at 7:00 PM. Check out other streaming details
The India women's cricket team will look to seal the three-match T20I series when they take on Zimbabwe in the second match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday, October 18.
The Indian bowlers showed incredible form, restricting Zimbabwe to 114/5 in 20 overs. Pacer Nandani Sharma took the most wickets for India and returned with figures of 2/11, while Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, and Shree Charani took one wicket apiece.
However, India's top order failed to make an impact, as Smriti Mandhana (9), Shafali Verma (4), Anushka Sharma (4), and Harmanpreet Kaur (1) departed early, reducing India to 19/4. An 82-run partnership between Niki Prasad (39*) and Deepti Sharma (49) bailed India out of a tricky position.
India will look to improve their batting in the second T20I and register a commanding win. Former India captain Harmanpreet Kaur's recent T20I form is a big headache for the team, as she hasn't scored a fifty-plus score in eight innings.
Meanwhile, Smriti, India's new full-time captain, will look to provide the team with a solid start alongside Shafali Verma, helping India take a 2-0 lead in the series.
All You Need To Know About India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W 2nd T20I
When and Where Will the India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 2nd T20I Take Place?
The 2nd T20I match between India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, on Sunday, October 18.
What Time Will India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 2ndT20I Begin?
The 2nd T20I between India-W and Zimbabwe-W is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST, with the toss scheduled at 6:30 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 2nd T20I?
The 2nd T20I between India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India-W.
How Can Fans Watch the India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 2nd T20I Online in India-W?
The 2nd T20I between India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W will be streamed live in India-W on the JioHotstar app and website from 7 PM onwards.
India-W And Zimbabwe-W Squads
India-W: India-W: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nandani Sharma, Anushka Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Jintimani Kalita, Sree Charani, Niki Prasad, G Kamalini (wk), Prema Rawat
Zimbabwe-W: Sharne Mayers, Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Josephine Nkomo (c), Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri, Nyasha Gwanzura, Francisca Chipare, Kelis Ndhlovu, Michelle Mavunga, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Beloved Biza, Tendai Makusha
India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W Series Schedule
1st T20I: India defeated Zimbabwe by four wickets at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Friday, October 16.
2nd T20I: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur — 7:00 PM IST (Oct 18, 2026)
3rd T20I: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur — 7:00 PM IST (Oct 20, 2026)