Smriti Mandhana Needs Just 133 Runs To Script Cricket History Against Zimbabwe

Mandhana is closing in on the unprecedented mark of 5,000 runs in women’s T20 internationals. According to reports published ahead of the series, she has scored 4,867 runs in 179 T20I appearances and needs 133 more to reach the milestone. If she gets there, she would become the first batter in cricket history, across both men’s and women’s T20Is, to score 5,000 runs in the format.