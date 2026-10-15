Smriti Mandhana Needs Just 133 Runs To Script Cricket History Against Zimbabwe

Smriti Mandhana needs 133 runs to reach 5,000 T20I runs
She could become the first cricketer to achieve the milestone in T20 internationals
Mandhana begins her full-time captaincy era against Zimbabwe in Raipur
Smriti Mandhana is approaching a landmark that could rewrite the record books in women’s cricket as India prepare to face Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series. The upcoming contest carries added significance for the left-handed opener, who is set to begin a new chapter as India’s full-time captain.
With the series offering three opportunities to reach the milestone, Smriti Mandhana will have a chance to combine personal history with leadership responsibilities. Her consistency at the international level has made her one of the leading batters in the format, and all eyes will be on her performance in Raipur.
Smriti Mandhana Needs 133 Runs to Become First Batter to Score 5,000 T20I Runs
Mandhana is closing in on the unprecedented mark of 5,000 runs in women’s T20 internationals. According to reports published ahead of the series, she has scored 4,867 runs in 179 T20I appearances and needs 133 more to reach the milestone. If she gets there, she would become the first batter in cricket history, across both men’s and women’s T20Is, to score 5,000 runs in the format.
Most runs in Women’s T20Is:
|Player
|Team
|Span
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|50s
|Smriti Mandhana
|India
|2013–2026
|179
|172
|4,867
|124
|31
|127.47
|2
|37
|Suzie Bates
|New Zealand
|2007–2026
|186
|178
|4,758
|124*
|28.83
|108.6
|1
|28
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|India
|2009–2026
|210
|188
|4,346
|103
|30.18
|110.56
|1
|18
|Chamari Athapaththu
|Sri Lanka
|2009–2026
|173
|170
|4,311
|119*
|27.11
|115.02
|4
|16
|Sophie Devine
|New Zealand
|2006–2026
|158
|154
|3,817
|105
|28.69
|123.2
|1
|24
|Beth Mooney
|Australia
|2016–2026
|125
|119
|3,783
|117*
|41.57
|126.47
|2
|31
|Stafanie Taylor
|West Indies
|2008–2026
|142
|138
|3,740
|90
|35.28
|101.05
|0
|23
|Danni Wyatt
|England
|2010–2026
|187
|166
|3,671
|124
|24.47
|130.5
|3
|23
|Esha Oza
|UAE
|2018–2026
|120
|118
|3,453
|158*
|34.18
|119.06
|5
|14
|Meg Lanning
|Australia
|2010–2023
|132
|121
|3,405
|133*
|36.61
|116.37
|2
|15
Pakistan’s Babar Azam currently holds the record for the most runs in men’s T20Is, with 4,596, leaving Mandhana within reach of a feat no batter has achieved before. New Zealand’s Suzie Bates follows Mandhana on the women’s all-time list with 4,758 runs, while India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is also among the leading scorers.
The Zimbabwe series could therefore provide a historic moment for Indian cricket. However, the milestone will depend on Mandhana’s performances across the three matches, rather than simply her presence in the squad.
India vs Zimbabwe Women: Mandhana Begins Her Captaincy Era
The series against Zimbabwe will mark Mandhana’s first assignment as India’s full-time captain, adding another layer of importance to the upcoming fixtures. She takes over the leadership following Harmanpreet Kaur’s departure from the role, having already gained captaincy experience with India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women’s Premier League.
The three T20Is are scheduled for October 16, 18 and 20 in Raipur, with the teams set to meet again for a three-match ODI series in Vadodara later in the month.
Mandhana has been in strong form, having registered two half-centuries and a century in her last eight T20I appearances, according to reports ahead of the series. That run of performances will give her confidence as she prepares to lead India while pursuing the 5,000-run milestone.