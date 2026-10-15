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Smriti Mandhana Needs Just 133 Runs To Script Cricket History Against Zimbabwe

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Smriti Mandhana is closing in on 5,000 T20I runs ahead of the India vs Zimbabwe Women series as she begins her full-time captaincy journey in Raipur

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Smriti Mandhana Needs Just 133 Runs To Script Cricket History Against Zimbabwe
India's Smriti Mandhana in action during the fourth women's T20I against Sri Lanka on December 28, 2025. | Photo: X/BCCIWomen
Summary of this article

  • Smriti Mandhana needs 133 runs to reach 5,000 T20I runs

  • She could become the first cricketer to achieve the milestone in T20 internationals

  • Mandhana begins her full-time captaincy era against Zimbabwe in Raipur

Smriti Mandhana is approaching a landmark that could rewrite the record books in women’s cricket as India prepare to face Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series. The upcoming contest carries added significance for the left-handed opener, who is set to begin a new chapter as India’s full-time captain.

With the series offering three opportunities to reach the milestone, Smriti Mandhana will have a chance to combine personal history with leadership responsibilities. Her consistency at the international level has made her one of the leading batters in the format, and all eyes will be on her performance in Raipur.

Smriti Mandhana Needs 133 Runs to Become First Batter to Score 5,000 T20I Runs

Mandhana is closing in on the unprecedented mark of 5,000 runs in women’s T20 internationals. According to reports published ahead of the series, she has scored 4,867 runs in 179 T20I appearances and needs 133 more to reach the milestone. If she gets there, she would become the first batter in cricket history, across both men’s and women’s T20Is, to score 5,000 runs in the format.

Most runs in Women’s T20Is:

PlayerTeamSpanMatchesInningsRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate100s50s
Smriti MandhanaIndia2013–20261791724,86712431127.47237
Suzie BatesNew Zealand2007–20261861784,758124*28.83108.6128
Harmanpreet KaurIndia2009–20262101884,34610330.18110.56118
Chamari AthapaththuSri Lanka2009–20261731704,311119*27.11115.02416
Sophie DevineNew Zealand2006–20261581543,81710528.69123.2124
Beth MooneyAustralia2016–20261251193,783117*41.57126.47231
Stafanie TaylorWest Indies2008–20261421383,7409035.28101.05023
Danni WyattEngland2010–20261871663,67112424.47130.5323
Esha OzaUAE2018–20261201183,453158*34.18119.06514
Meg LanningAustralia2010–20231321213,405133*36.61116.37215

Pakistan’s Babar Azam currently holds the record for the most runs in men’s T20Is, with 4,596, leaving Mandhana within reach of a feat no batter has achieved before. New Zealand’s Suzie Bates follows Mandhana on the women’s all-time list with 4,758 runs, while India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is also among the leading scorers.

Related Content
Smriti Mandhana walking back to the pavilion after playing a 124-run knock against Hong Kong in Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai - X/BCCIWomen
Smriti Mandhana (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur (right) during MI Vs RCB WPL 2025 - File Photo
File photo of Smriti Mandhana (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur during the India vs South Africa women's ODI series. - X | BCCI Women
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur (left) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Jess Kerr with teammate Smriti Mandhana (centre) during their ICC Women's World Cup ODI match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. - PTI

The Zimbabwe series could therefore provide a historic moment for Indian cricket. However, the milestone will depend on Mandhana’s performances across the three matches, rather than simply her presence in the squad.

India vs Zimbabwe Women: Mandhana Begins Her Captaincy Era

The series against Zimbabwe will mark Mandhana’s first assignment as India’s full-time captain, adding another layer of importance to the upcoming fixtures. She takes over the leadership following Harmanpreet Kaur’s departure from the role, having already gained captaincy experience with India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women’s Premier League.

The three T20Is are scheduled for October 16, 18 and 20 in Raipur, with the teams set to meet again for a three-match ODI series in Vadodara later in the month.

Mandhana has been in strong form, having registered two half-centuries and a century in her last eight T20I appearances, according to reports ahead of the series. That run of performances will give her confidence as she prepares to lead India while pursuing the 5,000-run milestone.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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