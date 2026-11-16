One Girl Dies, Another Missing After Jumping Into Stream In Himachal's Bilaspur

Two girls allegedly jumped into a stream in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur after seeing their family members.
The incident occurred in Ghumarwin after their families discovered they had left home on an exam pretext.
One girl's body was recovered with help from local residents and rescue teams.
One girl died and another was missing after they allegedly jumped into a stream in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur when their families found out that the two friends had left home on the pretext of appearing for an exam, police said on Monday.
The incident took place in Ghumarwin on Sunday.
According to police, the two girls informed their families on Saturday that they were going to Sundernagar for an exam. However, on Sunday, their families came to know that both of them were in Ghumarwin. Then their family members also went there.
Upon seeing their family members, the two girls jumped into the stream and were swept away by the strong current. After being informed by locals, police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation along with fire department personnel.
With the help of the locals, the teams were able to recover the body of one of the girls, which was taken to a nearby hospital.