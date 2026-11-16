BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Dead Economy’ Remark, Cites Goldman Sachs Growth Forecast

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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The BJP cited Goldman Sachs' projection of 7.2 per cent GDP growth for India in 2027 to counter Gandhi's criticism of the Modi government's economic policies.

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Rahul Gandhi dead economy remark Indian economy GDP growth forecast 2027
BJP cited Goldman Sachs' 7.2 per cent GDP growth projection for India in 2027 to counter Rahul Gandhi's 'dead economy' remark. | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • BJP cited Goldman Sachs' 7.2 per cent GDP growth projection for India in 2027 to counter Rahul Gandhi's 'dead economy' remark.

  • BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari compared India's growth forecast with projections for China, the US and the Euro Area.

  • Gandhi had echoed Donald Trump's criticism of the Indian economy in 2025, saying it was "dead" under the Modi government.

The BJP on Monday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's description of the Indian economy as "dead", citing Goldman Sachs' projection of 7.2 per cent GDP growth for India in 2027 and contrasting it with the forecasts for China, the United States and the Euro Area.

The exchange comes amid Gandhi's repeated criticism of the Modi government's economic policies, which he has accused of weakening the country's economy.

In a post on X, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari cited the projections to counter Gandhi's remarks. According to PTI, he said India was expected to grow by 7.2 per cent in 2027, compared with 4.5 per cent for China, 2.4 per cent for the US and 0.9 per cent for the Euro Area.

Bhandari said the projections challenged Gandhi's description of the Indian economy as "dead", PTI reported.

Bhandari further said India had moved from being counted among "fragile" economies to becoming one of the world's fastest-growing major economies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that the country's growth trajectory had changed dramatically, concluding his post with, "Onwards and upwards!"

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Last year, Gandhi echoed US President Donald Trump's criticism of the Indian economy. Responding to Trump's remarks, the Congress leader said that everybody except Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman knew that the country's economy was "dead", PTI reported.

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