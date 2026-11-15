A.

The Bharat Summit was initially presented as a platform to attract global investment, bringing delegates from across the country and the world to explore investment opportunities in Telangana. However, it later became clear that the event was intended to showcase Rahul Gandhi’s views to an international audience. Salman Khurshid also made a statement on the issue and subsequently tweeted about it.

We learnt that Progressive International and Progressive Alliance, which co-sponsored an event in 2025, were associated with the gathering. According to a Fox News investigation, Progressive International has been involved in mobilising students in several countries to protest and demand regime change.

We have objections because many of those attending the meeting have previously expressed views against India. A Norwegian speaker, for instance, had written five articles criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India. Why should people who have expressed such views be invited to India to speak against the country?

These forces are attempting to create anarchy across the world. They have been associated with developments in Bangladesh, Nepal, France and Albania. We believe this summit is a similar exercise, and we oppose it.

There is another reason for our protest. When Rahul Gandhi visited Telangana during the elections, he made six guarantees to the people of the state. These included employment opportunities for students, reservations for BCs and annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to farmers. However, the Congress government has not fulfilled these promises. What right does Rahul Gandhi have to come to Telangana after making commitments to the people and failing to fulfil them?

The summit has effectively become an anti-Bharat Summit, where issues are likely to be discussed in a manner that portrays India negatively. Rahul Gandhi himself has travelled abroad and made statements describing India as a dead economy and claiming that Parliament does not function. We do not want such narratives to be promoted from Telangana.