Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had earlier claimed that 115 of the 315 invited speakers were unable to reach India. Congress leaders also alleged that nearly 30 percent of invitees had faced visa-related difficulties. Revanth Reddy accused the Ministries of External Affairs and Home Affairs of blocking speakers critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He questioned the Centre’s objections to the participation of diverse political voices, while alleging that the BJP was uncomfortable with criticism of the Prime Minister.