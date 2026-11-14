Jailed gangster Ravi Pujari was brought from Bengaluru to Malpe in Udupi to attend his mother Susheela Pujarathi's funeral.
A court granted him permission to attend the last rites at the family's ancestral residence in Nergi.
Bengaluru prison authorities and Udupi police handled tight escort and security arrangements for the visit.
Underworld figure Ravi Pujari was brought under heavy police escort to his ancestral home in Malpe here to attend the funeral rites of his mother on Saturday.
According to officials, he was transported from Bengaluru on Friday under arrangements made by prison authorities and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, City Armed Reserve (South), Adugodi. Udupi district police provided additional security during his stay in the district.
The court directed that the entire expenditure on the police escort be borne by Pujari. After the ceremonies, scheduled for 11 a m on Saturday at the family residence in Nergi, he was taken back into custody.
His mother, Susheela Pujarathi, 86, died of a heart attack at her residence on Thursday.
Pujari, a native of Malpe in Udupi district, rose in Mumbai's underworld in the 1990s as an associate of Chhota Rajan.
He has been linked to multiple cases of murder, attempts to murder and extortion. He fled the country in the mid-1990s, was arrested in Senegal in 2019 and extradited to India in 2020.
He is currently lodged in a Bengaluru prison and faces several pending cases in Karnataka and Maharashtra.