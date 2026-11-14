Ashok Gehlot accused Rajasthan's BJP government of failing to reach even 13 lakh tap connections against a 45 lakh target announced across two budgets.
He claimed the state's cumulative connections over three financial years fell short of the 13.88 lakh connections his Congress government provided in 2022–23 alone.
Launching his 'Budget Files' video series, Gehlot alleged that delayed payments to contractors repeatedly stalled work and left rural households waiting for water.
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the BJP government of failing to fulfil its Jal Jeevan Mission commitments, alleging that it could not provide even 13 lakh tap connections against a target of 45 lakh announced in two budgets.
The Congress leader released the first episode of his social media video series 'Budget Files', highlighting what he termed the gap between the BJP government's budget announcements and their implementation.
Questioning Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's repeated comparison of two years of his government with five years of the previous Congress regime, Gehlot said the BJP had failed to match the tap connections provided by his Congress government in a single year.
Citing official figures, he claimed that his erstwhile government provided tap connections to 13.88 lakh households in 2022-23 alone, while the BJP government's cumulative count over three financial years was lower.
Gehlot alleged that stalled payments to contractors had forced them to repeatedly suspend work, affecting rural households awaiting water supply.
He questioned the government over the pending target of 45 lakh connections, the deadline for fulfilling its promise of tap water to every household by 2025, and the timeline for clearing contractors' dues.