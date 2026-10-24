Ashok Gehlot Slams Rajasthan Govt Over Worsening Jodhpur Water Crisis

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Former CM Ashok Gehlot accuses the BJP government of ignoring severe drought conditions and failing to ensure drinking water and fodder supplies across western Rajasthan

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Ashok Gehlot
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot criticized the BJP state government for failing to address severe drought and water scarcity.

  • He highlighted that residents are forced to pay exorbitant prices for water tankers while dams lack adequate inflows.

  • Gehlot urged immediate state intervention to supply drinking water, open fodder depots for livestock, and launch relief works.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the BJP-led state government of failing to address the worsening water crisis in Jodhpur and said the city was receiving only about 380 million litres of water per day (MLD) against its requirement of 500 MLD.

Gehlot said western Rajasthan was already facing severe drought conditions and the water crisis in Jodhpur was worsening.

He pointed out that Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had claimed in June that water from the third phase of the Indira Gandhi Lift Canal would reach Jodhpur by September.

"However, the Public Health Engineering Department subsequently set October 18 as the new deadline, which also passed without the promised supply reaching the city," he said.

The Congress leader claimed that the deadline had now been pushed to November.

Gehlot demanded that the BJP's "double-engine government" ensure Rajasthan receives its share of water under existing agreements.

He also sought a definite timeline for supplying water to Jodhpur and alternative arrangements to meet the city's requirements until the promised supply materialises.

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