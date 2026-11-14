Kulgam CRPF Attack: Security Forces Question 500, Detain 20 As Probe Focuses On Suspected LeT Module

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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Security forces have questioned over 500 people and detained at least 20 as investigators probe the suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba network behind the November 11 attack

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Security forces continue cordon-and-search operation in Kulgam
CRPF personnel in the Akhran area near Mir Bazar, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Three CRPF personnel were injured after terrorists opened fire on a naka party in Kulgam on November 11.

  • Security forces questioned over 500 people and detained at least 20 during the investigation.

  • Investigators are probing a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba module involving local operative Abdul Latief and two Pakistani terrorists.

Three CRPF personnel were injured after terrorists opened fire on a naka party of the force's 46th Battalion at Akhran, near Mir Bazar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, on November 11 at around 2.15 pm.

The investigation into the attack has intensified, with security agencies focusing on a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module allegedly led by local operative Abdul Latief and two Pakistani terrorists, reported NDTV.

The injured personnel have been identified as Head Constable Somveer Singh, Constable Rakesh Dass and Constable Santosh Chandru, according to the report. Singh sustained a bullet injury to his arm, while Dass was injured in his leg. Chandru suffered injuries to his abdomen and spine and is reported to be in a slightly serious condition.

All three personnel were taken to GMC Anantnag. Chandru was later shifted to 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar for advanced treatment.

Investigators suspect that the attack was planned in advance. They believe some overground workers (OGWs) provided the attackers with a hideout before the strike and helped them escape afterwards.

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Security personnel arrive as a cordon and search operation continues for the second day following a terror attack on a CRPF checkpoint near Mir Bazar, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. Three CRPF personnel were injured when motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at the post on Wednesday afternoon. - | Photo: PTI
A passerby photographs a 'Wanted Terrorist' poster of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Mohammad Lateef Bhat pasted on a wall in Srinagar. The Jammu and Kashmir Police announced a cash reward of ₹15 lakh for credible information leading to the arrest of the 22-year-old Kulgam resident. - | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel keep vigil after motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at a CRPF checkpost, injuring three personnel, one of them critically, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
Representative Image - | Photo: PTI
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Attack Details

Initial reports suggested that the attackers had arrived on a motorcycle. However, an examination of CCTV footage led investigators to believe that the terrorists opened fire from a marshy, tree-covered stretch, using the dense vegetation as cover.

The firing came from a distance of around 50 metres from the CRPF naka party. The attackers reportedly used AK rifles and fired around 30 rounds in approximately 15 seconds.

Forensic experts have collected empty cartridges from the spot and are examining them to establish whether the same type of ammunition was used in previous attacks.

The attackers fled through the same difficult terrain. Investigators suspect that the trees and marshy ground helped them escape quickly.

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Probe And Detentions

Security forces have questioned more than 500 people over the past two days as part of efforts to trace the local support network allegedly linked to the attack. Most were released after questioning, while at least 20 people have been detained for further interrogation.

Three of those detained are suspected to be overground workers associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. However, no arrests have been formally made in the case so far.

Security agencies are examining CCTV footage collected from multiple locations and carrying out raids at several places to identify and apprehend those involved in the attack.

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