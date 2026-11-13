Attack On CRPF Post: Several Suspects Picked Up For Questioning

Security forces intensify cordon-and-search operations for a third consecutive day across Kulgam and tighten vehicle checks in Srinagar after terrorists fired on a CRPF post, injuring three personnel

Security personnel arrive as a cordon and search operation continues for the second day following a terror attack on a CRPF checkpoint near Mir Bazar, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. Three CRPF personnel were injured when motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at the post on Wednesday afternoon. | Photo: PTI