Attack On CRPF Post: Several Suspects Picked Up For Questioning

P
PTI
Published at:

Security forces intensify cordon-and-search operations for a third consecutive day across Kulgam and tighten vehicle checks in Srinagar after terrorists fired on a CRPF post, injuring three personnel

image Prefer on Google
Cordon and search op after attack on CRPF
Security personnel arrive as a cordon and search operation continues for the second day following a terror attack on a CRPF checkpoint near Mir Bazar, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. Three CRPF personnel were injured when motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at the post on Wednesday afternoon. | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Police have picked up several suspects for questioning following Wednesday's terrorist firing on a CRPF post in south Kashmir's Kulgam district that injured three personnel.

  • A massive cordon-and-search operation continued for a third consecutive day on Friday, with armoured vehicles deployed and heightened vehicle frisking at security checkpoints.

  • Security agencies are using human and technical intelligence to trace the attackers while conducting random vehicle checks across Srinagar and other districts in the Kashmir Valley.

Several suspects have been picked up for questioning in the aftermath of the Kulgam attack in which three CRPF personnel were injured, officials said on Friday.

Terrorists opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post in the South Kashmir district on Wednesday.

Immediately after the attack, security forces launched a massive cordon and search operation in the area to track down the terrorists.

The search operation continued on the third day on Friday. The forces have erected barricades and deployed armoured vehicles at several places in the district.

Checking and frisking of vehicles is being undertaken at the security check-points as a tight vigil is being maintained, they added.

The security agencies are using human and technical intelligence to aid the operation, the officials said.

They said several suspects have been picked up for questioning by the police.

Related Content
Security personnel arrive as a cordon and search operation continues for the second day following a terror attack on a CRPF checkpoint near Mir Bazar, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. Three CRPF personnel were injured when motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at the post on Wednesday afternoon. - | Photo: PTI
A passerby photographs a 'Wanted Terrorist' poster of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Mohammad Lateef Bhat pasted on a wall in Srinagar. The Jammu and Kashmir Police announced a cash reward of ₹15 lakh for credible information leading to the arrest of the 22-year-old Kulgam resident. - | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel keep vigil after motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at a CRPF checkpost, injuring three personnel, one of them critically, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
Representative Image - | Photo: PTI

Senior officers of the police and other security agencies have visited the spot of the attack and reviewed security measures, the officials said.

Security has also been beefed up elsewhere in the valley as police and paramilitary forces conducted random searches of vehicles in Srinagar city and other districts of Kashmir.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories