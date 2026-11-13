Juhi Chawla Raises Alarm Over Strange Kerosene-Like Smell Across Mumbai

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

On her 59th birthday, Juhi Chawla has raised concerns over Mumbai air pollution, asking what could be causing a persistent burnt-fuel smell across the city

image Prefer on Google
Juhi Chawla
Juhi Chawla Flags Burnt-Fuel Smell in Mumbai Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Juhi Chawla questions the persistent burnt-fuel smell reported across Mumbai.

  • Mumbai AQI reached 171 on November 9 after Diwali celebrations.

  • Firecrackers accounted for 200 of 282 fire calls between November 6 and 9.

Actor Juhi Chawla has raised concerns about a persistent burnt-fuel smell across Mumbai, questioning what could be causing it. On Thursday, the actor took to X, formerly Twitter, to describe the unusual odour, which she said reminded her of kerosene or diesel. Her post comes amid growing concerns over Mumbai air pollution, with air quality worsening in the days following Diwali. Juhi Chawla turns 59 on November 13.

Mumbai air quality worsens after Diwali

Juhi asked whether others had noticed the smell and whether anyone could explain its possible source. In her post, she wrote, “Will someone please tell me what this strange burnt-fuel smell in the air is..?? Almost like kerosene or diesel. I’ve been noticing it for several days now, from early morning and at different times through the day. Is anyone else smelling this too? Let me know”.

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Mumbai has witnessed a deterioration in air quality following Diwali, with the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 171 on November 9. This was a 28% increase from the AQI of 134 recorded on the day after Diwali last year. Eight monitoring locations across the city entered the 'poor' category.

Firecracker smoke was identified as a major contributor to the pollution. Health experts have warned that exposure to fine particulate matter can cause respiratory irritation, cardiovascular complications and inflammation. Children and senior citizens are particularly vulnerable to the effects of polluted air.

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Firecracker-related incidents prompt BMC action

The celebrations also kept Mumbai's fire brigade busy. Between November 6 and November 9, it received 282 fire calls, with 200 attributed to firecrackers. On November 8 alone, 137 of the 142 calls were related to crackers. One person died in a fire incident.

Mumbai Sees Increase In Pollution As AQI Levels Rise | Here's Why

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Following the incidents, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) banned rockets and aerial firecrackers across Mumbai until November 25. Juhi's post has brought attention to another concern surrounding the city's air: the unexplained smell that she says has persisted for several days. The cause of the odour has not been established in the information available.

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