Mumbai air quality worsens after Diwali

Juhi asked whether others had noticed the smell and whether anyone could explain its possible source. In her post, she wrote, “Will someone please tell me what this strange burnt-fuel smell in the air is..?? Almost like kerosene or diesel. I’ve been noticing it for several days now, from early morning and at different times through the day. Is anyone else smelling this too? Let me know”.