Firecrackers, Stubble Burning Add To PM2.5 Pollution

IITM's source-apportionment estimates put firecrackers' contribution to Delhi's PM2.5 pollution at 7.4% on Wednesday, down from 29.8% on Tuesday morning. Their estimated contribution had peaked at 71.1% between 1 am and 9 am on Monday, November 9, the morning after Diwali. Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s (IITM) Decision Support System projected that stubble burning could contribute around 20% of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution on Thursday, before declining to 11% over the following days.