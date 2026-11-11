BJP Protests Against Cong Govt's Tecent Price Hikes In Karnataka

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Top Opposition leaders lead demonstrations at Freedom Park against recent increases in bus fares, Nandini milk products, fuel tax, and government service charges

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BJP protest in Chikkamagaluru
BJP activists stage a protest against the Karnataka state government over the hike in KSRTC bus fares and prices of milk products, in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • The Karnataka BJP staged a major protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against the Congress-led state government over recent price hikes in essential services.

  • Top Opposition leaders, including B.S. Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai, and B.Y. Vijayendra, condemned the ₹8/litre hike in Nandini milk and up to 35% increase in bus fares.

  • The party demanded an immediate rollback of the revised tariffs, warning of a statewide panchayat-level campaign if the government fails to comply.

The Karnataka BJP on Wednesday staged a protest at Freedom Park here against the state government's recent price hikes, accusing it of "burdening" the common people.

The protest was held under the leadership of BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly R Ashoka and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

Raising slogans against the Congress government, BJP workers condemned the recent hike in milk prices and bus fares, accusing the government of harassing ordinary people through successive price increases.

The protesters charged the D K Shivakumar-led Congress government in the state with being an "anti-people government".

Several party leaders, including core committee members, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, state office-bearers and district presidents, also participated in the protest, raising slogans against the Congress government.

On November 4, State Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh had announced that bus fares across Karnataka’s four state-run transport corporations were hiked, with the maximum increase in KSRTC at Rs 9, while BMTC city buses witnessed a maximum hike of Rs 10.

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Similarly, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) also recently increased the price of its popular Nandini milk by Rs eight per litre and curd by Rs 14 per litre.

Later, the Bengaluru Milk Union (BAMUL) also revised the retail prices of Nandini ghee, butter, paneer and Trupti milk, with the new rates, which came into effect from November 4.

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