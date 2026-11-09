Kerala Orders Petrol Pump Checks After Karnataka Flags Excess Ethanol In Fuel

Kerala has ordered random petrol pump inspections across four districts following complaints of vehicle damage.
Karnataka alleged that petrol samples contained up to 31.2% ethanol, exceeding the E20 benchmark.
The Centre and oil companies have rejected Karnataka's findings, questioning its sampling and testing methods.
Kerala has ordered random inspections of petrol pumps in four districts following complaints of vehicle damage and concerns over fuel quality. The move comes amid a growing dispute over ethanol-blended petrol, after Karnataka alleged that fuel sold at some outlets contained ethanol levels as high as 31.2%, exceeding the E20 benchmark, according to India Today.
The inspections come even as oil marketing companies (OMCs) and the Centre have rejected Karnataka's findings, questioning the state's sampling and testing methods. The controversy has also taken a political turn, with both Karnataka and Kerala governed by the Congress and the Centre ruled by the BJP.
The Kerala government has ordered the checks to establish whether petrol sold in the state contains ethanol beyond the permissible limit. The dispute has raised concerns among motorists over fuel efficiency, engine compatibility and possible repair costs linked to the Centre's E20 petrol programme.
Kerala Orders Petrol Pump Inspections
Kerala has expanded checks on petrol quality following complaints from motorists.
Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob said petrol samples were being collected from outlets in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur and sent to government laboratories for testing. The results are expected within 10 days, PTI reported.
Explaining the decision, Jacob said the government had received complaints about vehicle damage and concerns over excessive ethanol content in petrol.
"In view of complaints being received from the public about vehicles being damaged and the apprehensions they have about the presence of more than permissible limits of ethanol in fuel, it is the government's responsibility to allay their fears. That is why the inspections have been ordered," Jacob said on Monday, according to PTI.
He also warned that petrol pumps found selling fuel with excessive ethanol content could face sealing and prosecution.
However, Jacob clarified that no instance of excess ethanol blending had been reported in Kerala so far.
Karnataka's Ethanol Allegations
The controversy began on November 6, when Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad announced the findings of tests conducted on petrol samples collected from seven districts — Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mangaluru and Tumakuru.
According to India Today, the state had collected 63 samples from several fuel companies.
Arshad claimed that tests found ethanol content of 31.2% in samples from Indian Oil and 30.5% in those from Hindustan Petroleum. These levels were above the 20% ethanol benchmark under the E20 programme.
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar sought action against oil companies and compensation for motorists who were allegedly affected by excessive ethanol blending.
Reuters reported that Karnataka's findings indicated that nearly four out of five petrol pumps surveyed had supplied fuel with ethanol content above the 20% benchmark.
On November 6, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation issued a joint statement questioning Karnataka's sampling and testing methods.
"The OMCs would like to clarify that the claims, as reported, are not supported by testing conducted in accordance with the prescribed statutory and technical procedures," the companies said, according to ANI.
The companies maintained that their E20 petrol complied with IS 17021, the Bureau of Indian Standards specification for ethanol-blended petrol.
On November 7, the Union Petroleum Ministry also rejected Karnataka's findings. It said all 893 samples tested across 27 states and Union Territories were within the prescribed ethanol content range of 19% to 21%.
The ministry added that 56 samples collected from Karnataka showed ethanol content between 19% and 20%. It also questioned the state's testing methodology and called for joint sampling and independent verification.
E20 Controversy Takes Political Turn
The allegations have brought renewed attention to the Centre's E20 petrol programme, which has faced questions over its impact on vehicle performance and fuel efficiency.
Motorists have raised concerns about reduced mileage, engine compatibility and higher maintenance costs following the use of ethanol-blended petrol. Opposition parties have also questioned the programme and its potential impact on consumers.
On November 7, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre following Karnataka's findings.
Gandhi also accused oil companies of supplying petrol with higher ethanol content than declared and raised concerns over reduced mileage and vehicle damage.
The Centre has defended ethanol blending, citing its potential to improve India's energy security, reduce dependence on crude oil imports and support agricultural value chains.
With Kerala now testing petrol samples at fuel stations across four districts, the controversy has moved beyond Karnataka, even as the Centre and oil companies dispute the allegations.