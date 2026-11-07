"E20 Turned Into 420": Rahul Gandhi Alleges Excess Ethanol Blending In Karnataka Petrol

He then laid out the test results in detail. "Look at the results - 11 out of 14 samples contained more than 20% ethanol - 31.2% at IOCL, 30.5% at HPCL - IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, Nayara, Shell - whether government-owned or private - all exceeded the limit - And the companies’ own labs didn’t even report the ethanol content," Gandhi said.