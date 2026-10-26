Rahul Gandhi To Appear In Court As Amit Shah Defamation Case Nears Verdict

He added, “When the information came through social media and TV news channels, the then District Vice President of BJP, Vijay Mishra, had filed a complaint. Statements of three witnesses were taken in the complaint. He (Rahul Gandhi) can be given a maximum punishment of 2 years in this entire case if sufficient evidence is found against him. Either Rahul Gandhi should appear in court and get his bail, or if he does not come, then the court can take action against him.”