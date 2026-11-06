Justice Joymalya Bagchi brought up a plan for the state to purchase stubble at a set rate. The CJI said that price should be declared well ahead of the season so farmers know the return they can expect from selling crop residue. He also said stubble-management machines should go to gram panchayats, not individual farmers, because small landholders cannot pay for them. “This machine needs to be given to Gram Panchayat. Individuals cannot afford. This is how machine can work. Cost of machine itself,” CJI Surya Kant said.