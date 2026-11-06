A Supreme Court Bench led by CJI Surya Kant heard the NCR air pollution case on Friday as Delhi’s AQI stood at 389
The court asked for advance announcement of crop-stubble procurement prices to give farmers a financial incentive to sell residue instead of burning it
The Bench said gram panchayats should have the machinery and systems needed to collect and manage crop residue
The Supreme Court on Friday pushed for early disclosure of crop-stubble procurement rates and said gram panchayats must have the equipment and systems to gather and handle residue. Delhi’s air stayed in the “very poor” category as a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, heard the NCR pollution case, Moneycontrol reported.
The bench tied the stubble issue to a broader pollution mix that includes traffic, congestion and weak public transport across Delhi-NCR, and pressed for a system that would give farmers a financial incentive to sell crop residue rather than burn it.
Delhi’s overall AQI was 389 at 8 am on Friday, placing it in the “very poor” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. That backdrop shaped the hearing, where the court examined farm fires alongside local pollution sources.
Courtroom Exchange
The hearing opened with a pointed remark from the CJI. “I hope you all are enjoying the weather in Delhi,” CJI Surya Kant told those present.
Pollution was nearing the severe mark, Aparajita Singh, Amicus Curiae, told the Bench, and she added that it was hurting public health. “We are losing our voice as well. It's like smoking 30 cigarettes a day!” Singh said.
Singh also said stubble burning made up 14 per cent of Delhi’s pollution on November 5. “Transport is the biggest problem,” she said, urging officials to tackle local sources of pollution along with farm fires. She added that transport, energy and waste burning were major contributors across the NCR, and that Delhi’s air was already poor before stubble burning intensified the problem.
Stubble Procurement Plan
The bench then turned to farm fires. The CJI noted that sowing season was under way and said farmers should have stopped burning residue by now.
Singh said current stubble-management equipment has practical limits. “To farmers, even if you give equipment, they don't have fuel. Price of fuel this year I don't have to highlight. Secondly, it does not work in small farms,” she told the bench.
Justice Joymalya Bagchi brought up a plan for the state to purchase stubble at a set rate. The CJI said that price should be declared well ahead of the season so farmers know the return they can expect from selling crop residue. He also said stubble-management machines should go to gram panchayats, not individual farmers, because small landholders cannot pay for them. “This machine needs to be given to Gram Panchayat. Individuals cannot afford. This is how machine can work. Cost of machine itself,” CJI Surya Kant said.
The Additional Solicitor General, appearing for the government, said a scheme was already in place and added that he would take the court’s suggestions to the Agriculture Ministry. He said officials had moved ahead on several fronts and were weighing short-term and medium-term steps, while arguing that state action had reduced farm fires this year, especially in Haryana. He also cited cash incentives the state rolled out to curb stubble burning.
Traffic And Firecrackers
The Additional Solicitor General listed steps including phasing out diesel-operated rickshaws and regulating buses entering Delhi from other cities.
The CJI shifted the focus to traffic. He said the roads between Delhi and nearby NCR cities were packed and that gridlock was a major worry. “Major cause is vehicular pollution. Look at the roads in Delhi, connecting to NCR. The kind of bumper-to-bumper vehicles are going,” CJI Surya Kant said. He also asked if public transport in the region was sufficient to cut dependence on private cars.
The bench then turned to Diwali pollution and older customs. The CJI asked why people could not revive earlier practices and criticised the habit of treating firecrackers as a status symbol. Singh said using diyas again during Diwali would be best and added that poorer sections bore the brunt of pollution. The CJI also said the festive season supports the livelihoods of economically weaker sections. “I am not on firecrackers. Poor people are sufferers,” Singh said.