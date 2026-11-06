Delhi Chokes On ‘Very Poor’ Air For Fourth Day, AQI Forecast Warns Of ‘Severe’ Levels

Stubble Burning And Vehicular Emissions Add To Pollution

The contribution of different pollution sources is also expected to change over the coming days. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' Decision Support System (DSS) for Air Quality Management in Delhi, stubble burning accounted for an estimated 15.6 per cent of the city's PM2.5 pollution on Thursday. Its contribution is projected to rise to 19.2 per cent on Friday before dropping sharply to 1.6 per cent on Saturday.