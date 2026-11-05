Delhi's overall AQI settled at 377 on Wednesday, its highest since January 20, when it was recorded at 378, making it the worst reading in 288 days. With Diwali approaching, the Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that pollution levels could enter the 'severe' category on November 6 and 7. The worsening pollution has also raised concerns over its wider health consequences, with Dr Ambrish Mithal, Group Chairman and Head of Endocrinology and Diabetology at Max Healthcare, warning of its impact on diabetes and cardiovascular health.