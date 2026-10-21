GRAP Stage I Invoked In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Turns ‘Poor’

“The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi which was observed at 179 ('Moderate' Category) on 20.10.2026, has exhibited a sharp rise with AQI of 244 at 02:00 PM on 21.10.2026 ('Poor' Category). Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM has also predicted AQI to remain in 'Poor' category in the coming days,” CAQM said.