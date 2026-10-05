New Flyway, Fresh Gridlock: Barapullah Phase-III Traffic Leaves Delhi Commuters Stuck

Some users also complained that traffic personnel were missing from key stretches. One commuter posted on X, “The traffic jam at Barapullah is getting completely out of hand, and @dtptraffic isn't able to manage it. Traffic from 15 lanes has been merged into just three lanes—what could be more chaotic than this? The corridor, which was touted as a boon to reach AIIMS in 15 minutes, is now in such a state that vehicles and passengers are stuck groaning in hours-long jams. @gupta_rekha,” as reported by Hindustan Times.