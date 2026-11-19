Scammers stole Rs 1.39 lakh from a Uttar Pradesh police officer's bank accounts.
The cyber fraud targeted the cop's accounts across separate transactions.
Authorities are investigating the digital theft to trace the culprits.
Cyber fraudsters allegedly siphoned off Rs 1.39 lakh from the bank accounts of a Uttar Pradesh Police constable after making phone calls to him, police said on Thursday.
The victim, identified as Yashpal Singh (30), is currently posted as a constable at the Aurai police station in Bhadohi district. He originally hails from Jalaun district, police said.
Aurai Inspector Vijay Pratap Singh said the constable received calls from two mobile numbers on the night of November 17-18, following which he received messages about Rs 89,500 debited from his State Bank of India account and Rs 49,500 from his Bank of Baroda account.
A case has been registered against two unidentified mobile phone users under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act on the constable's complaint.