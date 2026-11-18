Azad brings considerable institutional experience to the subject he delves into.
He reminds the Indian state that security without legitimacy is no guarantee of democracy.
His book is an attempt to diagnose why India's democratic institutions have often fallen short of their constitutional promise.
A democracy is not measured merely by the strength of its institutions, but by the limits it places on their power. Nowhere is this contradiction more visible than in policing. The police protect citizens, enforce the law and defend public order. However, when subordinated to political interests or insulated from accountability, they can become instruments of precisely the arbitrary power a republic is meant to restrain. Azad, who has spent four decades in the heart of the Indian security establishment, draws on firsthand experience in Policing the Republic: An Inside View of How India Fights Corruption and Crime, and Protects Rights (Bloomsbury India) to examine this uneasy relationship.
An Indian Police Service officer of the 1976 batch, former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau and Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat, Azad brings considerable institutional experience to his subject. His subsequent tenure as Central Information Commissioner, during which he delivered more than 8,000 judgements under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, adds another dimension to his understanding of state power. The book, however, is not simply an insider's memoir. It is an attempt to diagnose why India's democratic institutions have often fallen short of their constitutional promise.
Divided into five parts covering corruption, crime, terrorism, individual rights and cricket diplomacy, the book covers subjects that are usually examined in isolation. Its underlying argument is that they are all interconnected.
The criminalisation of politics, corruption in public administration, compromised investigations and the erosion of civil liberties reflect a larger failure to establish institutional autonomy and accountability. Azad is particularly persuasive on the political control of policing. The Supreme Court's Prakash Singh judgement of 2006 sought to insulate police functioning from arbitrary political interference. Nearly two decades later, the resistance to meaningful implementation remains a telling commentary on India's political class.
"As MPs and MLAs, most politicians show little interest in their role as lawmakers. Their focus is on overriding the local administration and using their writ to control the district magistrate, SP and other local officials posted in their constituencies," Azad writes.
Governments want an efficient police force, but are frequently reluctant to relinquish control over appointments, transfers and investigations. Azad's criticism of the Central Bureau of Investigation as structurally constrained and the Lokpal as insufficiently empowered extends this argument beyond the police. "The Lokpal has not lived up to expectations of uncovering corruption at the highest level," he notes.
Institutions cannot hold power accountable if their own independence depends on the people or institutions they are expected to scrutinise. "Neither the Lokpal not the Central Vigilance Commission has stood as a shield against political interference or assisted in improving matters relating to performance, infrastructure, finance or manpower," he writes.
Azad’s treatment of the new criminal laws and changing patterns of crime also raises an important question: can legislation alone produce better policing? He calls for strengthening institutions in the era of technology-driven offences, cybercrime and increasingly sophisticated criminal networks.
The book becomes especially consequential when it turns to individual rights. The inclusion of separate discussions on privacy and the RTI Act is significant. The right to information enables citizens to question the state. The right to privacy places constitutional limits on what the state can know about them. In an age of facial recognition, digital databases and expanding surveillance capabilities, the balance between security and liberty is no longer an abstract legal debate. Azad invokes the constitutional principles of legality, necessity and proportionality, insisting that national security cannot become a blanket justification for unrestricted surveillance.
His examination of Kashmir, Left-wing extremism and Manipur is similarly important for refusing to reduce internal security to a question of force. The argument that peace requires trust, political engagement and justice is particularly relevant to Manipur, where ethnic polarisation cannot be resolved through security operations alone. His emphasis on tribal autonomy and inclusive dialogue recognises that the legitimacy of the state depends on how communities experience its presence.
Perhaps the most unexpected chapter is the account of cricket diplomacy. Azad's involvement in assessing security arrangements for India's 2004 cricket tour of Pakistan provides a fascinating glimpse of intelligence, diplomacy and sporting exchange working together.
Commenting on the current geopolitical situation with an emphasis on terrorism, he has also criticised the government and pointed out that "no country came out in clear support of India, though most backed India's right to respond to terror and to self-defence".
Policing the Republic makes an important intervention in a debate India cannot afford to postpone. Its central question is not simply who polices the police, but who holds the entire machinery of the state answerable to the citizen. Azad's most valuable reminder is that institutional authority and democratic legitimacy are not the same thing. A republic is secure not when its institutions become powerful enough to command obedience, but when they become accountable enough to earn trust.