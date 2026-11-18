A democracy is not measured merely by the strength of its institutions, but by the limits it places on their power. Nowhere is this contradiction more visible than in policing. The police protect citizens, enforce the law and defend public order. However, when subordinated to political interests or insulated from accountability, they can become instruments of precisely the arbitrary power a republic is meant to restrain. Azad, who has spent four decades in the heart of the Indian security establishment, draws on firsthand experience in Policing the Republic: An Inside View of How India Fights Corruption and Crime, and Protects Rights (Bloomsbury India) to examine this uneasy relationship.