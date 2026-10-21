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UN Experts Raise Alarm Over Police Crackdown On Youth-Led Protests In India, Cite 7,000 Detentions

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
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The experts urged the government to end the alleged use of excessive force, withdraw blanket restrictions on public assemblies and refrain from misusing digital surveillance systems or disrupting internet services

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Police personnel detain Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Uday Bhanu Chib during a protest | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Summary of this article

  • More than 20 UN human rights experts have raised concerns over alleged heavy-handed police action against youth-led protests.

  • Citing reports of more than 7,000 detentions, the experts flagged alleged excessive force.

  • The experts urged Indian authorities to protect peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

More than 20 United Nations human rights experts on Tuesday raised concerns over what they described as repeated heavy-handed police action against peaceful, youth-led demonstrations in New Delhi and other Indian cities over the past three months, calling on Indian authorities to protect the right to protest and investigate alleged human rights violations.

According to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), the experts urged the government to end the alleged use of excessive force, withdraw blanket restrictions on public assemblies and refrain from misusing digital surveillance systems or disrupting internet services. They also called for an independent and impartial investigation into the conduct of law enforcement agencies, with accountability and compensation for victims of alleged violations.

“This crackdown reflects a broader, troubling pattern,” the experts said in a statement issued in Geneva, adding that they had repeatedly raised concerns with Indian authorities over restrictions on peaceful assembly, excessive force, arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances and the targeting of student activists.

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The experts said that, despite the reportedly non-violent nature of the gatherings, law enforcement agencies had used force against unarmed students, including lathi charges, and prevented thousands of people from joining demonstrations.

According to PTI, the statement referred to protests over government decisions concerning the education system and, more recently, demonstrations against voter-roll deletions affecting 130 million people.

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The experts alleged that more than 7,000 young people, journalists, human rights defenders, lawyers and political party members had recently been arbitrarily detained in New Delhi. Most, including protest leaders, were reportedly released within 24 hours.

They also expressed particular concern over reports of sexual violence and other forms of gender-based abuse during protests and related detentions.

The statement did not establish individual responsibility for the alleged violations but called for an investigation into the conduct of law enforcement agencies and affiliated forces. The experts said the inquiry should begin without delay and lead to accountability, justice and compensation for those affected.

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The experts also criticised reported bans on public gatherings and internet shutdowns, warning that such measures could undermine fundamental rights.

“These actions violate India's core international legal obligations, including the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly, freedom of expression, liberty, security of the person, and the right to defend human rights,” they said.

The signatories included Gina Romero, Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association; Leopoldo Maldonado Gutierrez, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression; Andrea Bolaños Vargas, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders; Pau Pérez Sales, Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment; and Reem Alsalem, Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, its causes and consequences.

UN special rapporteurs and independent experts are mandated to monitor and report on specific human rights issues. Their statements reflect their assessments of reported developments and do not, by themselves, constitute a judicial finding.

The experts reiterated their call for Indian authorities to safeguard peaceful demonstrations, end the reported use of excessive force and investigate alleged abuses to ensure accountability and justice.

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