UN Experts Raise Alarm Over Police Crackdown On Youth-Led Protests In India, Cite 7,000 Detentions

The signatories included Gina Romero, Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association; Leopoldo Maldonado Gutierrez, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression; Andrea Bolaños Vargas, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders; Pau Pérez Sales, Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment; and Reem Alsalem, Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, its causes and consequences.