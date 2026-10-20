K Annamalai Backs CJP Amid Leaders’ Continued Custody, Slams Delhi Police Action

#WATCH | Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu | Former Tamil Nadu BJP president and 'We The Leaders' movement founder K. Annamalai says, "The RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vijayadashami speech is very keenly watched by a lot of people. I felt very happy when, during his US visit, he said India is a country that belongs to all communities, and if there is any Hindu who says Muslims and other religions don't have any space in India, that is completely wrong, which I welcome. Today also, it is true that the curiosity around our country is rising very much. People are looking at India with keen eyes, and people are looking at Indian civilization with keen eyes. It is important that India presents the best version of itself to the world. And it is very important that our leaders and our citizens rise up to that standard that we have always kept for ourselves." On Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement regarding delimitation, he says, "The central government has a responsibility, that is, to be very open in terms of how they want to do the delimitation. I continuously keep saying that India needs delimitation... The delimitation should also be fair, especially for the states in the southern part of our country, which have controlled population to the greatest extent... it is the duty of the central government not to do it in a hush-hush way... I hope the Prime Minister will look into it and take everybody along..." On CJP, he says, "I'm a little bit concerned in our country. I have a feeling they (Delhi Police) have taken the law into their hands, and the judge gets recused... I may not agree with many of the CJP's modes of protest. I may not agree with some of the antics of CJP. That's a different argument. But I completely support CJP in terms of the questions they want to raise... It is for the government to answer. But to arrest them for a violation and again to drag them in terms of how they spend their time in jail, that is only going to make the leaders of CJP stronger. I'm afraid of it... the Delhi police are doing a real disservice..."